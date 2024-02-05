JAI vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 106

The Jaipur Pink Panthers go up against the Patna Pirates in the 106th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, February 5, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Jaipur have booked their spot in the playoffs after their convincing 42-27 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in the final match of the Patna leg, and they're full of confidence heading into this clash.

The Pirates remained unbeaten in their home leg, finishing it with a 29-29 tie against the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday. Two wins and two ties is a pretty solid result from a home leg, and the Pirates are now unbeaten in their last five outings.

However, they'll hope captain Sachin Tanwar returns to the starting lineup for this match as it arguably their toughest test yet.

JAI vs PAT Match Details

Match: JAI vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 106

Date and Time: February 5, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs PAT Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar.

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar / Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 106

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Even if Sachin Tanwar is confirmed fit, Arjun Deshwal would probably edge him out. However, in the Pirates' skipper's absence, Arjun is by far the best raiding option, especially with him at the top of the raiders' standings.

His teammate Ajith Kumar has also picked up form and is one to consider picking. Patna's Sandeep Kumar is a more budget-friendly route into the Patna raiding unit.

Defender - Ankush

The Jaipur left corner Ankush is their most important defender, and is in third place on the top defenders' standings, scoring a whopping 60 tackle points in 18 matches. He's one of the most reliable Dream11 options in the league and is a must-have for this match.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit Jaglan in the Pirates' left corner has hit form at the right time of the season, scoring 24 tackle points in the last five matches, and eight tackle points in their last outing against the Bengaluru Bulls. That gives him an edge over Sunil Kumar in the same position.

JAI vs PAT Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Ankit

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 106

Ankit, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Krishan Dhull, and Reza Mirbagheri.

JAI vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will definitely hold a slight edge over the Pirates coming into this game, especially if the latter are without the services of Sachin Tanwar, weakening their raiding department. Both teams have a strong defense, with Patna finding a new leader in Ankit in the left corner, but Jaipur's has performed more consistently throughout the season.

Arjun Deshwal is the only raiding option to be considered for captaincy, with the likes of Ankit, Ankush, and Krishan Dhull having a much higher points ceiling for Dream11 hauls.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Sandeep Kumar.

Captain: Ankush. I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Krishan Dhull, and Mayur Kadam.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Ankit.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar/Manjeet.

Captain: Ankit. I Vice-Captain: Ankush.