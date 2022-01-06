JAI vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 39

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 on Friday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pink Panthers are tenth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 13 points. They have a couple of wins and four losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are languishing at the bottom of the points table with ten points. They have as many wins and losses as their opponents this season.

The two sides will head into the clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous outings. The Jaipur-based team lost their last encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls won by seven points to move to the top of the table.

Puneri Palatan, meanwhile, registered a victory in their last PKL game against the Gujarat Giants. They were ahead of the Giants throughout the game, and ended up on the winning side.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 39th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: 7th January 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru,

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Shaul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan/Sachin Narwal.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Shaul Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Vishwas S.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepak Singh, Shaul Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Naveen-I, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Monu Goyat. Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Edited by Bhargav