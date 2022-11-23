JAI vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Puneri Paltan in the 96th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 23, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both sides come into this game on the back of wins against UP Yoddha and the Bengaluru Bulls respectively. It was a thumping 42-29 win for the Pink Panthers who rode on Arjun Deshwal's 19 raid points and a high five for Reza Mirbagheri. A win could take them one spot closer to the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Paltan edged out the Bulls in a thrilling 35-33 game to consolidate their position at the top of the points table. However, they were in control for most of the first half and shouldn't have let the Bulls mount a comeback. Their exciting raiding trio impressed yet again, with all of them picking up six points apiece.

JAI vs PUN Match Details

The two sides clash in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

Date and Time: November 23, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W L W

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W W W L W

JAI vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

The in-form Arjun is the raider to get for this match. With Pune's raiding trio sharing raiding responsibilities equally, it does reduce their point potential and makes Arjun that much more enticing of an option.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel will be itching to get back among the points after his blank against the Bulls. Expect a points haul from the Iranian.

All-Rounder - Reza Mirbagheri

Reza Mirbagheri should be full of confidence after his High Five in the previous game. He has a much higher points ceiling when compared to V Ajith Kumar, the other all-round option and is a solid pick.

JAI vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Mohit Goyat

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

Player Name Mohit Goyat Arjun Deshwal Ankush Fazel Atrachali Reza Mirbagheri

JAI vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's not possible to fit both Arjun Deshwal and the entire Pune raiding trio in one team. I'd make Mohit Goyat and Arjun Deshwal must-haves and take a punt on Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar. Also, because of the split raiding duties for Pune, Arjun Deshwal is a much better captaincy option on paper than Mohit Goyat or Aslam.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Kumar, and Aslam Inamdar.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

