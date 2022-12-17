JAI vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, The Final

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan face off in the grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, December 17, at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Two of the stronger sides on paper heading into the season, both teams finished comfortably above the chasing pack in the points table, with Jaipur taking first place and the Paltan a couple of points behind them in second. They did have contrasting experiences in the semi-finals, however.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers won a somewhat one-sided clash 49-29 against the Bengaluru Bulls. Their defenders went absolutely bonkers with Sahul Kumar playing a nearly flawless game, registering 10 successful tackles. Meanwhile, his partner in the left corner, Ankush, and the left cover, Reza Mirbagheri, both picked up High Fives.

In the raiding department, it was V Ajith Kumar's time to shine as he picked up 13 raid points, never allowing the Bulls' defense to settle. While they seemed prepared for Arjun Deshwal, restricting him to only four points, Ajith's onslaught left them defenseless.

Meanwhile, in a rollercoaster of a game, the Paltan got the better of the Tamil Thalaivas by two points, edging them out 39-37. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, their replacements had to stand up and deliver, and damn did Pankaj Mohite get that message! In a stellar performance, Pankaj picked up 14 raid points and two tackle points, driving the Paltan forward.

Despite trailing going into the second half, Pune kept their heads up in the game and capitalized on some errors from the Thalaivas to get level. After taking the lead, the experienced Fazel marshaled them to the finish line and their first PKL final. Gaurav Khatri's performance in the right corner in Sombir's absence was also one to be applauded.

With the possibility of Aslam and Mohit returning for the final, we're set for an epic clash to decide the winner of what's been an enthralling season of kabaddi.

JAI vs PUN Match Details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Puneri Paltan will battle it out for the PKL 9 title in the lone clash of the day at 08:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, The Final

Date and Time: December 17, 2022; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W D W W W

Puneri Paltam Form Guide: W L W W L

JAI vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

The Paltan's star raiding duo of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar could be fit for this match but aren't likely to start.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Akash Shinde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, The Final

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Despite being quiet in the semi-finals, Arjun Deshwal is the player to watch out for in the final. Arguably the player of the season, Arjun has powered Jaipur to many wins this season. It'll only be fitting if he starts as they try to reclaim the title they won way back in 2014.

Defender - Ankush

Despite Sahul Kumar's herculean efforts in the last match, Ankush should be the key in defense for Jaipur. This season's best defender, the left corner will want to touch the 90-tackle point mark and help his side lift the PKL trophy.

All-Rounder - Gaurav Khatri

Pune's move to replace Sombir with Gaurav Khatri worked out well for them. The lanky right corner put in some powerful ankle holds and picked up some crucial points. He could be an excellent differential.

JAI vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

5 must-picks for JAI vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, The Final

Player Name V Ajith Kumar Arjun Deshwal Pankaj Mohite Fazel Atrachali Ankush

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

We're down to the final clash of this season and at this stage of the competition, it could be anyone's game. However, from an objective point of view, the Panthers should have the edge over the Paltan if Aslam and Mohit don't return. I'd back them to win their second title, but this is kabaddi, so always be ready for a surprise.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Pankaj Mohite.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Gaurav Khatri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Akash Shinde, and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Ankush. | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

