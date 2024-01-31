JAI vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 31, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the final Patna leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, January 31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had claimed the top spot after a 28-28 tie against Bengaluru Bulls. However, Puneri Paltan reclaimed the spot after defeating the Telugu Titans on Tuesday. Panthers will look forward to continuing their 12-match unbeaten run in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are riding a wave of confidence with a four-game winning streak. They hammered U Mumba (50-34) in their most recent game. Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia contributed four tackle points each, while Narender and Ajinkya Pawar earned 13 and 10 points, respectively.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (image via PKL)

After bagging his 10th Super-10 against Bengal Warriors, Arjun Deshwal underperformed in the previous game. However, he has been the top raider of PKL10 with 178 raid points from 137 successful raids, including three Super raids.

Arjun averages 11.12 with a 47% success rate, making him a worthy choice for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush (Left) in action (credits: PKL)

With a notable average of 3.56 and joint-most High-5s, Ankush has grabbed 57 tackle points from 51 successful tackles in 16 matches. He secured his seventh High-5, third consecutive, in the last game from four successful tackles, including two Super tackles.

Maintaining an impressive 57% success rate, Ankush stands as a valubale option for the captain/vice-captain position for your JAI vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#1 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sagar with a back-hold of Pawan Sehrawat (image via PKL)

Sagar Rathee is currently the second most successful defender this season with 62 tackle points from 58 successful tackles. He has been in outstanding form, claiming six High-5s in the last eight games.

Sagar has the best tackle average of 4.13 in 15 matches along with a remarkable 63% success rate.

Given his defensive prowess, Sagar will be the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain role in your JAI vs TAM Dream11 teams.

