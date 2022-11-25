JAI vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, November 25, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Panthers suffered a 32-39 loss in their last game against the Puneri Paltan, despite Arjun Deshwal's 19 raid points. However, a lack of touch points and support from the defense ended up costing them dearly.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas registered a dominating 34-20 win against U Mumba in their last encounter. A stellar eight tackle points for Sagar and a High Five for Sahil Gulia highlighted the dominant defensive performance that saw them clinch the tie.

JAI vs TAM Match Details

The Pink Panthers and the Thalaivas go head-to-head in the second match of a tripleheader at 08:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: L W W W L

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W W D L L

JAI vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar/Abhishek KS.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is ruled out of PKL 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

The in-form Arjun Deshwal is at the top of the raid points' standings at the time of writing. There's no reason why he shouldn't add another Super 10 to his name.

Defender - Sagar

The Thalaivas have been one of the best defending teams this season and Sagar has been one of the main reasons why. Expect him to be a key figure for them.

All-Rounder - Reza Mirbagheri

With Himanshu and Reza Mirbagheri the only players expected to start the game from among the all-rounders, I'd pick Mirbagheri. While he drew a blank in their last game against Pune, he picked up a High Five in the game before.

JAI vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Narender

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

Player Name Narender Arjun Deshwal Ankush Sagar Reza Mirbagheri

JAI vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Due to budget constraints, it won't be possible to fit Arjun, Narender, Sunil Kumar, and Ankush in the same team without any enablers. While there could be a change to the starting lineup that provides us with a budget-friendly enabler, we might have to drop one of Ankush or Sunil Kumar for now. Another solution would be to settle for a frequent substitute, like Bhavani Rajput for Jaipur.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Ankush, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Himanshu and Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Narender and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Narender.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Sagar, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Narender, Bhavani Rajput, and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.

Poll : 0 votes