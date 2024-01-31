JAI vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 99

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Tamil Thalaivas meet in the final match of the Patna leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 31, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

Jaipur was held to a 28-28 tie by the Bengaluru Bulls in a rare off-day for Arjun Deshwal, with Ankush coming to the side's rescue. The left corner scored six tackle points that proved crucial in the end for Jaipur, and they were on course for a tight win before Arjun's error in the final raid of the match saw the Bulls draw level.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas are the most in-form side in the league, winning all of their last four matches and doing so by some margin. Their last outing was a 50-34 win over U Mumba, with both Narender and Ajinkya Pawar having a brilliant game.

JAI vs TAM Match Details

Match: JAI vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 99

Date and Time: January 31, 2023; 9 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs TAM Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 99

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the best raider in the league, and despite the improving form of Narender and Ajinkya Pawar, Jaipur's talisman is way ahead as a Dream11 option. It might be best to pick Arjun along with one of Narender and Ajinkya Pawar, as it might be too expensive to pick both.

Defender - Sagar

Sagar has been on fire for the Tamil Thalaivas, scoring a whopping 26 tackle points in the last five matches. If he continues scoring at this rate, and there's a good chance he will, another Dream11 haul awaits the Thalaivas' captain.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

Despite Sunil Kumar's solid outing against the Bulls, it's the cheaper Thalaivas' option, Himanshu, who looks really appealing as an all-rounder.

After scoring seven tackle points against the Titans, Himanshu's raiding side came out against U Mumba, scoring four raid points and one tackle point to net another neat Dream11 haul.

A quality utility player, Himanshu is well worth the outlay to select in your Dream11 teams.

JAI vs TAM Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Sagar

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 99

Sagar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Himanshu, and Sahil Gulia.

JAI vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Given the expensive pricing of the top players from both teams, some tough choices have to be made in leaving out some players from both teams, and there's plenty of scope for differential swings in this match.

Arjun Deshwal, Sagar, and Ankush feel like the only must-haves, but even getting them without sacrificing someone like Sahil Gulia or Sunil Kumar is tough.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, and Narender.

Captain: Sagar I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, and Sagar.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-Captain: Ankush.