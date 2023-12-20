JAI vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 20, 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas will face off in the 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday at 8 PM IST.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently seventh in the points table, having accumulated 15 points. They clinched their second victory in their latest match against the Patna Pirates with a narrow 28-29 scoreline. V Ajith played a pivotal role as the top raider, securing a Super 10 with 14 points along with two tackle points.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed U.P. Yoddhas will enter the contest following a drawn game against the Bengal Warriors, where both teams scored 37 points each. Surender Gill finished as the top raider for the Yoddhas with 18 points, while their captain Pradeep Narwal managed only a couple of points from nine raids.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 14.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has not been up to the mark in the last two games, scoring only six touchpoints. However, he claimed two Super 10s in the first three games, including one Super Raid. Overall, he has earned 45 raid points from 31 raids.

With a 67 percent raid strike rate, Arjun will look to bounce back in the upcoming game and prove to be a crucial pick in your JAI vs UP Dream11 team.

#2 Gurdeep (UP) - 13.0 credits

Gurdeep (right) in a failed dash with Harendra against Bharat (Credits: PKL)

Gurdeep has been consistently performing in the defensive department of the U.P. Yoddhas. He has claimed 15 tackle points from 13 successful tackles, including two Super tackles. He also has one High 5 to his name.

Overall, he has maintained an impressive 62 percent tackle success rate which makes him a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain in your JAI vs UP Dream11 team.

#1 Surender Gill (UP) - 14.5 credits

Surender Gill of U.P. Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Surender Gill is currently the strike raider of U.P. Yoddhas with 60 raid points from 45 successful raids. He has claimed three Super 10s and two Super Raids in five matches. He has also maintained a fine average of 12 raid points with a 65 percent strike rate.

Overall, with 460 raid points, Surender stands as one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs UP Dream11 teams.

