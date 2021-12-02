Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Schedule & Time Table for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The winners of the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, will begin their Season 8 campaign against Gujarat Giants. Season 8 is set to take place entirely in the city of Bengaluru, albeit without the presence of any fans, considering the COVID-19 protocols in the nation.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had a disappointing Season 7 campaign, missing out on the playoff positions by just one spot. They finished seventh in the overall standings in the end, which was a surprise after a blistering start to PKL Season 7.

In the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021, the Pink Panthers have managed to retain most of their core squad from Season 7. The likes of experienced personnel like Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda will turn out for the Abhishek Bachchan-owned Pink Panthers yet again.

The Pink Panthers management have also held on to their young talented quartet - Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Sachin Narwal and Elavarasan A. With the addition of the evergreen Dharmaraj Cheralathan in their ranks, they have a natural leader in the squad. The signings of Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Bazzad at the auction will further bolster their raiding unit.

With the signing of new head coach Sanjeev Baliyan ahead of the PKL Auction 2021, the Pink Panthers are expected to turn their fortunes around and push for a playoff spot.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The team from Pink City will play a total of 11 matches in the first half of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 season. They will face off against each of the other 11 teams in the league, playing four matches in December 2021 and the remaining seven in January 2022.

December 23: Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 PM IST

December 25: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers, 9:30 PM IST

December 27: UP Yoddha vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:30 PM IST

December 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 3: Bengal Warriors vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 PM IST

January 6: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:30 PM IST

January 10: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C., 8:30 PM IST

January 14: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 PM IST

January 16: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 PM IST

January 19: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans, 8:30 PM IST

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee