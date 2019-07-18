Jaipur Pink Panthers Visit Educational Institutes in Pink City To Promote Upcoming PKL Season

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad on their promotional visit

Jaipur, 9th July 2019: Players from the Jaipur Pink Panthers, franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) took time out from their training schedule and visited educational institutes across the Pink City to promote the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 7.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers conducted their pre-season training camp in Jaipur as they got ready for Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League, which commences on 20th July, 2019. Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their campaign on 22nd July, 2019 against fabled rivals U Mumba at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, the location of the first leg of this season.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers team visited Evolution International School, Biyani Group of Colleges and Lil Champs International School as a part of their PKL Season 7 promotional tour in Jaipur.

The team, led by the captain Deepak Niwas Hooda along with proven Pro Kabaddi League stars like Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Deepak Narwal were greeted in large numbers by school and college students at all the three locations. The players interacted with all the students present on the campus with the captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and coach Mr. L Srinivas Reddy speaking about the team and its preparation for the upcoming Season 7.

The Pink Panthers also indulged in a fun Kabaddi game with the students at all the three institutions which was thoroughly enjoyed by both the players as well as the young students.

Along with the players, assistant coach Mr. Pratap Shetty and other members of the Jaipur Pink Panthers support staff were also a part of the visit.

Head coach L Srinivas quoted, “The team had an intense pre-season camp as we prepared for the grueling season ahead. Interacting and speaking with young supporters of the team inspires us to do well and is a major boost for the team’s confidence ahead of the first match.”