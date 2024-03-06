JAL vs NAN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jalna District vs Nanded District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 9

Jalna District (JAL) will take on Nanded District (NAN) in the ninth match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 7.

Jalna District are at the bottom of the points table, having lost both matches they've played thus far in the competition. They lost 37-19 to Dhule District and 36-26 to Mumbai Shahar.

Nanded District, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with five points and a set difference of -13, having won and lost one match each. They started their campaign with a 30-28 win over Ratnagiri District and lost 45-30 to Beed District in their latest outing.

Match Details

Match: Jalna District vs Nanded District, Match 9, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 7, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Jalna District

Prakash Chavan, Akash Divate, Pravin Rathod, Sainath Kekan, Shubham Chavan, Virendra Mandlik, Vishan Chavan, Bhagavan Wagh, Umesh Yevle, Omraj Vkharde, Ajay Kalwane, Narayan Vaidya, Pravin Rathod, Sourabh Dhamade, Ajay Rathod, Akash Rathod, Aniket Nagre, Dipak Jadhav, Dishant Ade, Ganesh Barawal, Krushna Rathod, Lakhn Adhe, Rahul Rathod, Rohit Binniwale, Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, and Yuvraj Jadhav.

Nanded District

Aryan Dhawale, Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Mayur Awargand, Swapnil Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Shubham Elegave, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Shrikant Kurhade, Vishal Bedake, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Yash Wankhedee, and Omkar Wadikar.

Probable Playing 7s

Jalna District

Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, Ajay Rathod, Dipak Jadhav, Shubham Chavan, Umesh Yevle, and Prakash Chavan.

Nanded District

Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, and Yakum Arsalan Pathan.

JAL vs NAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourabh Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Dipak Jadhav, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Shakti Shedmake, Sunil Rathod, Pankaj Rathod.

Captain: Yakum Arsalan Pathan | Vice-captain: Sunil Rathod

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourabh Rathod, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Umesh Yevle, Mohsin Pathan, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Shubham Chavan, Sunil Rathod.

Captain: Sourabh Rathod | Vice-captain: Mohsin Pathan