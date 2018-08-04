Asian Games 2018: Delhi High Court removes Janardhan Singh Gehlot as AKFI president; India team selection under scrutiny

Charu Sharma, Janardhan Singh Gelhot , Vijay Goel and Anup Kumar (left to right).

As of August 3rd, 2018, the Delhi High Court has announced the removal of Janardhan Singh Gehlot as the life president of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) with immediate effect.

The court announced the appointment of him as the life president of AKFI and his wife Mridul Bhadauria as illegal and has appointed an IPS Officer, Sanat Kaul to continue the proceedings till further announcements.

The court took a petition made by Arjuna awardee and former Kabaddi player, Mahipal Singh who levelled the charges against Janardhan Singh Gehlot that there were no valid elections held by AKFI over the past 28 years since 1984.

On May 2013, Gehlot was declared as the "life president" of AKFI. Before May 19th, 2013 there were no valid reports indicating any sort of elections held to announce the president of AKFI.

The petitioners' lawyer Bharat Nagar tweeted that all accusations against Janardhan Singh Gehlot and his wife, Mridul Bhadauria, were proven to be true and the minor charges made by him and his wife were declared illegal by the high court.

The official document released by the Delhi High Court on 2nd August 2018.

The charges were directed towards illegalities which were being conducted by AKFI's life president and his workers which came under the Clauses 8.9, 15.22, 15.8, and 17.2 of Memorandum of Association (MoA).

The petitioner appealed the court for the investigation of AKFI's affairs by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), an appointment of an independent agent to continue AKFI's proceedings, declare the elections held to decide the president as invalid and re-investigate the affairs conducted by AKFI and their financial reports.

Dr. Mridhul Bhadauria, wife of Janardhan Singh Gehlot

Gehlot was the life president of AKFI but was stripped of his title because of the restriction made by National Sports Code which doesn't allow any official to become a president under National Sports Federation (NSF) for more than two terms, four years in a single term. Any person who has held the title cannot get re-elected. Further announcements shall be made after the complete check.

Janardhan Singh Gehlot was also charged with the unfair selection of players for Team India participating for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 and accepting money from the players so as to provide them with fake certificates.

The family members of Gehlot, including his wife and sons refused to give any sort of statements when asked about the court order.

#kforkabaddi @kabaddiGuru @SportsKeeda @Kheloindia @ZeeNews @ndtv @apnnewsindia Delhi Hugh Court ordered for trial by a Committee headed by Judge & release of benefits and perks to players subject to order of a Court.?Because d selection is not fair & on payment of hefty money. — Bharat Nagar (@Advbharatnagar) August 2, 2018

The exclusion of Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, and Surender Nada from the Indian team and the inclusion of Raju Lal Chaudhary and Gangadhari Mallesh for Jakarta Asian Games created a certain buzz depicting the affairs which were being conducted within the system.

However, every player is required to attain some regulated records and pass certain criteria to get selected, which the AKFI were charged to have overlooked and were questioned of their selection process.

#kforkabaddi @kabaddiGuru @sportskeeda @ndtv @ZeeNews @KheloIndia Delhi High Court ordered against AKFI& IOA to take trials with other players & Asian Kabaddi Team members after games & all prizes, perks and benefits shall be released to players after trial by A Judge Committee. — Bharat Nagar (@Advbharatnagar) August 2, 2018

The Delhi High Court has ordered the AKFI and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to conduct the trials again and show full transparency in the selection process. All the notable prizes and benefits will be released to the players only after the investigation is complete.

The court has declared Kaul to exercise all responsibilities led by the president of AKFI, who will submit a three-monthly report to the court of all affairs made by AKFI unless and until further announcements are made for the re-election of a new president in the days to come.

However, Gehlot could appeal for a stay in the Supreme Court, which, if granted, could restore him and his wife to their former positions in the AKFI, until the hearing, at least.