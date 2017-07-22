Jasvir Singh: 10 things you need to know about him

Player Profile: Jasvir Singh

by Akash Bhatt
22 Jul 2017

Jasvir Singh

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is on the horizon as 12 teams are set to battle it out in less than a week's time.

Jasvir Singh, star raider of Jaipur Pink Panthers, with his trademark scorpion kick will aim to take his team to the title this season. Here are 10 things to know about him:

1. Born in 1984, Jasvir Singh hails from Panipat in Haryana. He has two brothers who are currently employed with the Haryana Police.

2. Jasvir started playing Kabaddi at a very young age. He credits his elder brother, who also used to play the game, for his initial training and sparking his interest in the game.

3. Jasvir has been a crucial player for the Indian side for a long time now. In an illustrious career, the veteran raider has been part of gold medal winning teams at both the Asian Games in 2014 and the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

4. Jasvir can credit Kabaddi for his first job as well. In 2002, at the age of 18, a young Jasvir Singh started working for the Punjab Police in a job he got because of his game.

5. Currently, Jasvir Singh is a fire officer with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). After working in Punjab Police for three years, in 2005, Jasvir got a job with the Navratna PSU.

6. Jasvir is a married man with two children. His elder daughter, even though just 7 years of age, understands and follows the game keenly. In fact, after winning the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016, Jasvir dedicated the victory to his daughter, who was eager for an India win. "She understands the sport I play and always wants me to end up on the winning side. So, I am sure she will be thrilled if we win the World Cup", he told the Times of India before the World Cup.

7. Jasvir has been one of the most successful raiders in the league. Having played in all the 4 seasons of the league's existence, Jasvir has accumulated 277 raid points in just 46 games. The raider has also managed to get 23 defence points, taking his tournament total to 300, an impressive figure indeed.

8. Jasvir commands immense respect from his teammates due to his performances. Due to his intimidating aura, he is called "Nawab" by his teammates, coaches and even in the media.

9. With such a stellar record, it was expected that Jaipur Pink Panther would retain its star player. However, the team surprised the fans this season by not retaining any player and going to the auction with a full purse to build a new team.

10. At this season's auction, however, Jasvir was signed by Jaipur Pink Panthers again. This makes him one of the very few one-club players in the league. It will now be his 5th campaign with the Jaipur franchise, and fans will hope he can continue to serve them for a long time to come.