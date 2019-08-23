JK Super Cement announces association with Dabang Delhi as team Title Sponsor in Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Naveen Kumar is seen in action for Delhi

JK Super Cement, India’s premier grey cement brand today announced its association with Dabang Delhi as the team title sponsor for the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Under this partnership, the team players will endorse the brand and sport the JK Super Cement brand logo on their jerseys in all the matches.

The famous Indian sport is an epitome of strength, resilience and grit, all the traits which resonate well with the brand’s core attributes of strength, consistency and durability.

JK Super Cement as a customer centric brand works on its brand promise of ‘BUILD SAFE’, hence the brand has also launched a social media digital campaign alongside – ‘Suraksha pakki to jeet pakki’ - #AbChalegiDabangai. This resonates with the team’s strength and is strategic to JK Super Cement’s strategy of building a solid product architecture.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Pushp Raj Singh, President - Marketing, Grey Cement said “We are extremely delighted to be associated with Kabbadi, a sport rooted deep in the Indian soil, that celebrates grit, power and perseverance. A team like Dabang Delhi truly represents our brand’s energy and unbeatable strength. The pace at which the sport has gained popularity in recent times is unparalleled. We are proud to be the Title Sponsor of Dabang Delhi and look forward to a glorious performance by the players. We wish the team all the best for their upcoming matches.”

With this strategic tie-up, JK Super Cement also aims to leverage and build deeper connections with their stakeholders across the country.

The team Dabang Delhi was formed in 2014 and is amongst the top two teams in the league this year. They are playing their seventh season under the captainship of Joginder Singh Narwal. Dabang Delhi are all set to play their home leg starting from 24th August till 30th August.