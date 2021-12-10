JSG vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 10th, 2021

Pool C matches of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan will get underway on Friday, December 10.

JSG Warriors will go up against Marudhar Storms in the first match of Pool B of the competition. The two sides will meet each other in their season opener at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and will look to grab full points in their first game of the season.

The sides are drawn in Group C alongside Sariska Hi-Flyers and Jai Garh Jaguars.

With one spot up for grabs from Pool C, all four teams will look to give their best shot in the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Squads to choose from

JSG Warriors

Jitesh Choudhary, Ajay Sharma-I, Hemen Singh, Vishal Sharma-I, Karan Rawat, Pintu Bardwal, Vijay Kumar-II, Mahendra Yadav, Sachin P, Mahipal, Vijay Prakash, Gurpreet Singh-II, Amit Kumar-III.

Marudhar Storms

Krishan Pooniya, Kanhaiya Lal Chitoshya, Durgesh Kumawat, Vikash Kumar T, Prakhar Patidar, Sanwar Choudhary, Nitin Choudhary, Rajiv, Uday Bhan Singh, Karan Singh, Kuldeep Gurjar, Arun Solanki.

Probable Playing 7

JSG Warriors

Jitesh Choudhary, Ajay Sharma-I, Karan Rawat, Pintu Bardwal, Mahendra Yadav, Sachin P, Gurpreet Singh-II.

Marudhar Storms

Krishan Pooniya, Vikash Kumar T, Prakhar Patidar, Sanwar Choudhary, Nitin Choudhary, Uday Bhan Singh, Karan Singh.

Match Details

Match: JSG Warriors vs Marudhar Storms, K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Date & Time: December 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

JSG vs MAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JSG vs MAS Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ajay Sharma-I, Vikash Kumar T, Prakhar Patidar, Nitin Choudhary, Pintu Bardwal, Sachin P, Karan Singh.

Captain: Nitin Choudhary | Vice-Captain: Karan Singh.

JSG vs MAS Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krishan Pooniya, Vikash Kumar T, Prakhar Patidar, Nitin Choudhary, Karan Rawat, Gurpreet Singh-II, Karan Singh.

Captain: Gurpreet Singh-II | Vice-Captain: Vikash Kumar T.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra