JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the successful hosting of multiple Yuva Kabaddi Series editions, we’re now all set for the first-ever JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS), starting on Tuesday, February 20. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host all the games of the season.

Notably, YKS is India's first year-round sports competition that aims to promote kabaddi among the youngsters of the nation. This groundbreaking announcement of including women’s kabaddi in their schedule gives the budding players a chance to make it big and stand a chance to make it to the senior level.

Aravalli Arrows, Palani Tuskers, Himalayan Tahrs, Murthal Magnets, Periyar Panthers, and Panchala Pride are the six participating sides in the campaign. The event will be seven days long with 19 high-intensity games scheduled.

Each team will play a total of five games in a single round-robin format, with the top two sides making it to the First Qualifier. The third and fourth-ranked sides will lock horns in the Eliminator.

The winning side from the Eliminator and the losing team from the First Qualifier will clash against each other in the Second Qualifier. The winner of both the qualifiers will cross swords in the grand finale, scheduled on Monday, February 26.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 20, Tuesday

Match 1 - Aravalli Arrows vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2:45 PM

Match 2 - Murthal Magnets vs Palani Tuskers, 4:15 PM

Match 3 - Periyar Panthers vs Panchala Pride, 5:45 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Match 4 - Murthal Magnets vs Periyar Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 5 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Panchala Pride, 4:15 PM

Match 6 - Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 5:45 PM

February 22, Thursday

Match 7 - Murthal Magnets vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2:00 PM

Match 8 - Periyar Panthers vs Palani Tuskers, 3:30 PM

Match 9 - Aravalli Arrows vs Panchala Pride, 5:00 PM

February 23, Friday

Match 10 - Palani Tuskers vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2:00 PM

Match 11 - Murthal Magnets vs Panchala Pride, 3:30 PM

Match 12 - Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, 5:00 PM

February 24, Saturday

Match 13 - Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, 2:00 PM

Match 14 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Periyar Panthers, 3:30 PM

Match 15 - Aravalli Arrows vs Murthal Magnets, 5:00 PM

February 25, Sunday

Qualifier 1, 10:15 AM

Eliminator 1, 11:45 AM

Qualifier 2, 7:00 PM

February 26, Monday

Final, 5:00 PM

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will livestream the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Full Squads

Aravalli Arrows

Manpreet Kaur Chinna, Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Saini, Priya Sharma, Rakhi Tawar, Renu Deshwal, Sumitra Choudhary, Kiran Panwar, Gyanu Takar, Nikita Choudhary, Muskan Malik, Prachi Beniwal, Rajni Gulia, Sushma Sharma Bhardwaj

Palani Tuskers

M Mythili Murugavel, P Sathya Pormannan, R Kanchana Ravi, Subiksha Mery Prabu, Suji Sankar, Z Kathija Hussain, C Sneka Chinraj, N Boomika Nagaraj, S Atchaya Sivakumar, S Logeshwari Selvaraj, Muthupriya Karnan, Narmatha K Murugan, R Soundarya Ramasamy, R Viveka Ravichandran

Himalayan Tahrs

Pushpa, Kavita Suresh, Bhavna Devi, Dimple Ramlal, Kiran Thakur, Kritika, Champa Thakur, Bandana Kumari, Divya Jyoti, Jyoti Kumar, Riya Mehta, Shilpa Bhardwaj, Tanu Thakur

Murthal Magnets

Priyanka Pilania, Kavita, Palak Kumar, Nikita, Sunita Sandeep, Kirti Shrama, Manisha Singh, Nikita Narwal, Arti Satpal, Ritu Singh, Anshu Devi Mor, Manjeet Mor, Muskan Duhan, Riya Dalal

Periyar Panthers

Avantika Kumar, Kirti Kumar, Nishu Nain, Saloni Singh Chauhan, Furkana Furkana, Pris Prajapati, Anjali Kumar, Anchal Maurya, Anjali Anjali, Guddan Kumar, Jyoti, Khushi Singh, Rashi Sriyastava, Tanu Taliyan

Panchala Pride

Punita, Pranjal Singh, Priyanka, Tannu Dhankhar, Jyoti Bhati, Nikita Ranbir, Pinki Jaivir, Sanjana, Sonali Sherawat, Priya Singh, Neha Mohanlal, Sunaina, Reenu, Gungun Das, Tannu Prasad, Yasmeen Bano