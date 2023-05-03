Just Kabaddi League 2023: Preview, Full Schedule, Match Timings and Live Steaming Details

The 2023 edition of the Just Kabaddi League will see eight teams fight to win the trophy. MP Royals, Delhi Dumdar, Haryana Yoddha, UP Dhurandhar, Real Rajasthan, Tamil Titans, Bangalore Tigers and Mumbai Master are the eight teams competing in this tournament full of twists and turns.

The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals of the Just Kabaddi League. The winners of both games will meet each other in the finals of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20.

All matches of this exciting Kabaddi league will take place at the Basketball Complex near the Usharaje Stadium in Indore.

Just Kabaddi League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, May 5

MP Royals vs Delhi Dumdar, 4:00 PM

Haryana Yoddha vs UP Dhurandhar, 6:00 PM

Real Rajasthan vs Tamil Titans, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 6

Bangalore Tigers vs Mumbai Masters, 4:00 PM

MP Royals vs Haryana Yoddha, 6:00 PM

Delhi Dumdar vs UP Dhurandhar, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 7

Real Rajasthan vs Bangalore Tigers, 4:00 PM

Tamil Titans vs Mumbai Masters, 6:00 PM

MP Royals vs UP Dhurandhar, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 8

Haryana Yoddha vs Delhi Dumdar, 4:00 PM

Real Rajasthan vs Mumbai Masters, 6:00 PM

Bangalore Tigers vs Tamil Titans, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 9

MP Royals vs Real Rajasthan, 4:00 PM

Delhi Dumdar vs Tamil Titans, 6:00 PM

Bangalore Tigers vs Haryana Yoddha, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 10

UP Dhurandhar vs Mumbai Masters, 4:00 PM

Delhi Dumdar vs Bangalore Tigers, 6:00 PM

Haryana Yoddha vs Tamil Titans, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 11

Haryana Yoddha vs Mumbai Masters, 4:00 PM

UP Dhurandhar vs Real Rajasthan, 6:00 PM

MP Royals vs Tamil Titans, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 12

Real Rajasthan vs Delhi Dumdar, 4:00 PM

MP Royals vs Mumbai Masters, 6:00 PM

UP Dhurandhar vs Bangalore Tigers, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

MP Royals vs Bangalore Tigers, 4:00 PM

UP Dhurandhar vs Tamil Titans, 6:00 PM

Mumbai Masters vs Delhi Dumdar, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 14

Real Rajasthan vs Haryana Yoddha, 4:00 PM

MP Royals vs UP Dhurandhar, 6:00 PM

Delhi Dumdar vs Bangalore Tigers, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 15

Mumbai Masters vs Tamil Titans, 4:00 PM

Bangalore Tigers vs Haryana Yoddha, 6:00 PM

Real Rajasthan vs MP Royals, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 16

UP Dhurandhar vs Delhi Dumdar, 4:00 PM

Real Rajasthan vs Tamil Titans, 6:00 PM

Haryana Yoddha vs Mumbai Masters, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 17

Bangalore Tigers vs MP Royals, 4:00 PM

Tamil Titans vs Delhi Dumdar, 6:00 PM

Mumbai Masters vs UP Dhurandhar, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 18

Real Rajasthan vs Bangalore Tigers, 4:00 PM

UP Dhurandhar vs Tamil Titans, 6:00 PM

Haryana Yoddha vs MP Royals, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 19

Mumbai Master vs Real Rajasthan, 2:00 PM

Haryana Yoddha vs Delhi Dumdar, 4:00 PM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 PM

Saturday, May 20

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 PM

Just Kabaddi League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the Just Kabaddi League Season 12 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website for absolutely no cost. The matches can be viewed for free.

