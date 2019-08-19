Kabaddi: Ajay Thakur to be presented with the prestigious Arjuna Award this year

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 19 Aug 2019, 14:30 IST

Ajay was conferred with the glorious Padma Shri earlier this year

What's the story?

Ajay Thakur, the stalwart captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team, will be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award on the 25th of September later this year. The award is presented to recognize the brilliant achievements in sport by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The prize, which was first given out in 1961, carries a cash prize of ₹500,000, a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

The background

Thakur, who played a crucial role during the Kabaddi Masters Dubai, was also awarded with the Padma Shri, the highest civilian award in the country, on the auspicious occasion of India's Republic Day.

Having played the sport professionally for the past 15 years, Thakur bagged the best raider award after pitching in top-class performance and helping India clinch the coveted trophy during the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

With a bunch of records and medals to his name, Thakur also bagged Gold during the 2013 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, 2007 Asian Indoor Games, 2014 Asian Games and the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017.

The heart of the matter

Thakur, who also plays in the Pro Kabaddi League as the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas, has gathered a total of 787 points in his kitty till date. The raider started his career in the league back in the first season and was affiliated with the Bengaluru Bulls.

Getting such an honorable award will be a massive thing for this dedicated player, who gives his everything to any battle he steps into.

Having served in the navy previously, Thakur has a never-say-die attitude. He is also the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Himachal Pradesh.

What's next?

Ajay is currently playing as the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, which kicked off on 20th July. The finals will take place on the 19th of October.