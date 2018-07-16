Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kabaddi Calender 2018/19: AKFI announces dates for Pro Kabaddi League, World Cup, National Championship

kaustabh Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
527   //    16 Jul 2018, 17:58 IST

Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates.
Kabaddi is the second most watched game in India, after Cricket. The fans have always been eager to watch this 40-minute action packed sport, as one really can't predict what will happen next.

With a number of Kabaddi tournaments set to come in the next few months, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has released the kabaddi calendar for the coming season. Here, we take a look at all the kabaddi action that awaits us.

Domestic Tournaments

1. 30th Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Conducted By: Bihar Kabaddi Association.

Venue: Patna.

Date: 2/10/2018 - 5/10/2018.


2. 45th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Conducted By: AKFI WB State Unit.

Venue: Kolkata.

Date: 12/9/2018 - 15/9/2018.


3. 66th Senior National Kabaddi Championship (Men).


Team Maharashtra after winning 65th Nationals
Conducted By:- Maharashtra Kabaddi Association.

Venue: To be decided.

Date: To be decided.

4. 66th senior National Kabaddi Championship (Women).


Kerala women players trap Andhra raider (centre) in their pre-quarterfinal of 65th
Conducted By: Andhra Kabaddi Association.

Venue: Kurnool

Date: 19/11/2018 - 23/11/2018.


5. 6th Junior Federation Cup.

Conducted By: Up. Kabaddi Association.

Venue: Kakri project, Sonebhadra.

Date: 2nd week of Feb-2019.


6. 4th Senior Federation Cup.

Conducted By: Kabaddi Association of Himachal Pradesh.

Venue: Shimla.

Date: To Be Decided.


7. 11th Beach National Kabaddi Championship (Men/Women).

Conducted By: Uttarakhand Kabaddi Association.

Venue: Haridwar.

Date: To be decided.


8. 11th Departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Men).

Conducted By: Karnataka Amateur Kabaddi Association.

Venue: Bengalore.

Date: To be decided.


9. Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.


EHarnter caption
Conducted By: Mashal Sports

Venue: 12 Different Cities.

Date: 19/10/2018 - 20/01/2019

Live Telecast: Star Sports.


International Tournaments

11. Asian Games 2018:


India vs pakistan Doha Asian Games 2006.
Conducted By: OCA

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Date: 19/082018 - 24/08/2018.

Telecast: SonyTen Sports Networks.


12. World Cup 2019


2016 Kabaddi world cup trophy and Captains
Conducted By: International Kabaddi Federation.

Venue: To be decided.

Date: February - March 2019.

Live Telecast: Star Sports.

