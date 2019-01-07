Kabaddi - Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Schedule and Group Classification Released, Download PDF File of Schedule

Delhi U-17 vs. Uttar Pradesh U-17 Kabaddi 2018 Final (Boys)

Any sport is a part of physical development which includes innovative thinking, strategizing, leadership, goal-making, and executing plans at the right point of time. Nowadays, many young lads adopt sports with open arms as they visualize themselves in the shoes of their favorite sportsperson. Among many nations, India has been producing some quality players in various sports who have raised the bar of competitiveness.

On 31st January 2018, the Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi inaugurated a programme as a vision of uplifting young talent from the grassroots level to provide them with opportunities which will help them in building their sporting careers. Around 16 games have been a part of Khelo India programme with Kabaddi being a major sport which produced some exciting players back in the first programme.

Kabaddi Group Classification of U-17 & U-21 Teams (Boys & Girls)

As per the game of Kabaddi, a total of 192 players each from U-19 and U-21 group will compete. The winning teams (both boys' and girls') will get the gold medal with runners-up getting the silver medal. The teams placed on 3rd and 4th will win the bronze medal accordingly.

In 2018, the Delhi U-17 team defeated Uttar Pradesh U-17 (35-30) team in the finals of the boys' category whereas Himachal Pradesh U-17 team beat Delhi U-17 team (25-19) in the girls'. This time, teams from both U-17 and U-21 category will compete from both the boys' and the girls' category.

The event will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Here is the full schedule of Kabaddi - Khelo India Youth Games 2019 with downloadable PDF File:

Monday: 14th January 2019

Morning Session

08:30 AM Haryana vs. Bihar (Group A GIRLS U-17)

08:30 AM Chhattisgarh vs. Telangana (Group B GIRLS U-17)

08:30 AM Uttar Pradesh vs. Haryana (Group A BOYS U-21)

09:20 AM Uttar Pradesh vs. Maharashtra (Group A GIRLS U-17)

09:20 AM Delhi vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM Maharashtra vs. Punjab (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:10 AM Haryana vs. Tamil Nadu (Group B BOYS U-17)

10:10 AM Haryana vs. Tamil Nadu (Group A GIRLS U-21)

10:30 AM Maharashtra vs. West Bengal (Group B GIRLS U-21)

Monday: 14th January 2019

Evening Session

03:00 PM Rajasthan vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-17)

03:45 PM Rajasthan vs. West Bengal (Group B GIRLS U-17)

04:30 PM Chhattisgarh vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B BOYS U-17)

05:15 PM Himachal Pradesh vs. Punjab (Group A GIRLS U-21)

06:00 PM Uttar Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

07:10 PM Delhi vs. Chandigarh (Group A BOYS U-21)

08:05 PM Tamil Nadu vs. Kerala (Group B BOYS U-21)

Tuesday: 15th January 2019

Morning Session

08:30 AM Delhi vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-17)

08:30 AM Haryana vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B BOYS U-17)

08:30 AM Uttar Pradesh vs. Chandigarh (Group A BOYS U-21)

09:20 AM Rajasthan vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:20 AM Haryana vs. Maharashtra (Group A GIRLS U-17)

09:30 AM Maharashtra vs. Kerala (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:10 AM Chhattisgarh vs. West Bengal (Group B GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM Haryana vs. Punjab (Group A GIRLS U-21)

10:30 AM Maharashtra vs. Andhra Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

Tuesday: 15th January 2019

Evening Session

03:00 PM Chhattisgarh vs. Tamil Nadu (Group B BOYS U-17)

03:45 PM Uttar Pradesh vs. Bihar (Group A GIRLS U-17)

04:30 PM Rajasthan vs. Telangana (Group B GIRLS U-17)

05:15 PM Himachal Pradesh vs. Tamil Nadu (Group A GIRLS U-21)

06:00 PM Uttar Pradesh vs. West Bengal (Group B GIRLS U-21)

07:10 PM Delhi vs. Haryana (Group A BOYS U-21)

08:05 PM Tamil Nadu vs. Punjab (Group B BOYS U-21)

Wednesday: 16th January 2019

Morning Session

08:30 AM Bihar vs. Maharashtra (Group A GIRLS U-17)

08:30 AM Telangana vs. West Bengal (Group B GIRLS U-17)

08:30 AM Haryana vs. Chandigarh (Group A BOYS U-21)

09:20 AM Haryana vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A GIRLS U-17)

09:20 AM Tamil Nadu vs. Punjab (Group A GIRLS U-21)

09:30 AM Punjab vs. Kerala (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:10 AM Uttar Pradesh vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-17)

10:10 AM Tamil Nadu vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B BOYS U-17)

10:30 AM West Bengal vs. Andhra Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

Wednesday: 16th January 2019

Evening Session

03:00 PM Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh (Group B BOYS U-17)

03:45 PM Chhattisgarh vs. Rajasthan (Group B GIRLS U-17)

04:30 PM Delhi vs. Rajasthan (Group A BOYS U-17)

05:15 PM Haryana vs. Himachal Pradesh (Group A GIRLS U-21)

06:00 PM Maharashtra vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

07:10 PM Uttar Pradesh vs. Delhi (Group A BOYS U-21)

08:05 PM Maharashtra vs. Tamil Nadu (Group B BOYS U-21)

Thursday: 17th January 2019

SEMI-FINALS

03:00 PM Winner of Group ‘A’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘B’ (BOYS U-17)

03:45 PM Winner of Group ‘A’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘B’ (GIRLS U-17)

04:30 PM Winner of Group ‘B’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘A’ (BOYS U-17)

05:15 PM Winner of Group ‘B’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘A’ (GIRLS U-17)

06:00 PM Winner of Group ‘A’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘B’ (GIRLS U-21)

06:45 PM Winner of Group ‘B’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘A’ (GIRLS U-21)

07:50 PM Winner of Group ‘A’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘B’ (BOYS U-21)

08:45 PM Winner of Group ‘B’ vs. Runner-Up of Group ‘A’ (BOYS U-21)

Friday: 18th November 2019

FINALS

03:00 PM (BOYS U-17) Final

03:45 PM (GIRLS U-17) Final

04:30 PM (GIRLS U-21) Final

05:40 PM (BOYS U-21) Final

Schedule: Download PDF File of Kabaddi at Khelo India Youth Games 2019

