Kabaddi Masters Day 2 Roundup: India, Iran dominate again, Argentina win hearts

India and Iran took a step closer to the semifinals, but Argentina showed that they are closing down the gap.

India stood firm against Kenya.

The second day of the of the Kabaddi Masters ended in a similar manner as the opening day, as both India and Iran came out victorious, placing themselves firmly at the top of Group A and Group B, respectively, with 10 points each.

While Iran ran away with a 54-24 victory against Argentina, the Indians trounced Kenya by a massive 48-19.

Argentina win hearts, Iran win the match

Iran were dominant, but Argentina showed a lot of heart in their game.

The first match of Day 2 pitted minnows Argentina against giants Iran at the Al Wasl Sports Club, in Dubai, on Saturday. There was no David vs Goliath narrative this time around, as Iran completely routed the Argentinians in the match.

However, while the scoreline may seem a bit one-sided, it was the Argentinians who started off the match with a bang, scoring going into a brief three-point lead. Iran, though showed all their experience to shoot back into the lead soon enough and made things difficult for Argentina.

Argentina were not done though.

Late in the second half, when they seemed all but down and out, the Blue and Whites mounted a late surge to string a few points together and take their tally to a respectable 24 against a strong Iranian defence.

Iran's Ehmad Sedaghatina topped the scoring charts with 11 points to his name, while Afshin Jafari and Shaeid Ghaffari led the defence with two tackles each to their name.

Kenya steamrolled by India

Kenya could not offer much resistance to India.

It was a similar story in the second match was all hopes of an upset were wiped away by India, who produced a dominating display against Kenya, to open up a big gap at the top of Group A.

India coach Srinivas Reddy made a few changes to his side, bringing in raiders Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, instead of Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Kumar. Interestingly though, experienced campaigner Manjeet Chhillar was still on the bench.

It may have been a debut for both Rishank and Monu, but both showed great experience to come to the fore and score 15 and 10 points, respectively against a relatively inexperienced Kenya defence.

Isaac Njoroge top-scored for Kenya with a total of seven points to his name during the match.