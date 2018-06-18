Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: 5 non-Indian Pro Kabaddi League players who could make a mark

These five men could bring in all of their experience to take their team all the way in the upcoming tournament.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 18:34 IST 301 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jang Kun Lee in action for Bengal Warriors

With less than a week to go for the Kabaddi Masters 2018, a six-team competition at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai which features teams from India, Pakistan, Argentina, Iran, Republic of South Korea and Kenya, there will be a buzz in the air amongst kabaddi fans as some of the best players across the world will be on show from the 22nd of June onwards.

One of the biggest surprises leading to the tournament is Iran's team composition, with big names such as Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Athrachali and other big-ticket players missing out from the competition. India, on the other hand, will be playing with a full-strength squad led by Ajay Thakur.

The Republic of South Korea, who also boast of some quality players who have made a name from the Pro Kabaddi League will eye for the top prize alongside Pakistan, who will be coming into the competition with a lot of confidence from the recently concluded Super Kabaddi League.

Newcomers Argentina and Kenya will also be itching to make a mark at the global level and can be expected to play the role of the dark horses in the competition. In light of the Masters set to commence in a few days, here are five non-Indian players who have played in the Pro Kabaddi League and can use that experience to make an impact in the Kabaddi Masters.

#5 David Mosambayi - Kenya

David Mosambayi in action for the Haryana Steelers

One of Kenya's top performers from the 2016 World Cup, David Mosambayi's raiding prowess was quickly picked up by the Puneri Paltan, who drafted the African nation's skipper ahead of the third season of the Pro Kabaddi League in which he played only one game.

For the fifth season, Mosambayi shifted to the Haryana Steelers, where he picked up his first ever point in the league while coming on as a substitute. In the auctions prior to the sixth season of the lucrative league, Mosambayi was picked by the Jaipur Pink Panthers for a sum of Rs 10.2 lacs.

Only the second Kenya-based player to play in the league after Simon Kibura, Mosambayi's powerful raiding and vicious tackles will be a vital part of Kenya's campaign in the competition.