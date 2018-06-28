Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Day 6 Roundup: Pakistan, South Korea enter semis on a winning note

Argentinian players have been on the back foot and failed to win any match, thereby getting eliminated

The final day of the group stage matches was high on adrenaline with some intense matches.

In the first match of the day -- a group B encounter -- South Korea defeated Argentina and have now set up their semi-final clash with world champions India.

In the second match -- a group A encounter -- Pakistan proved to be heavy on the inexperienced Kenyan side. The men in green now await a stern test in the semi-finals against the strong Iranian side.

South Korea end on a high

South Korea vs Argentina

The players of the South Korean side looked at ease against timid Argentina. In what was the 11th match of the Kabaddi Masters, South Korea breezed past Argentina and won the tie 54-25. They will be riding into the semifinals full of confidence with this victory.

Despite starting off well and taking an 8-6 lead, the Argentinian players lost the tempo after the initial 10 minutes, looking dazed and confused for the rest of the match. On the contrary, South Korean players combined well to notch up 36 raid points, with their defense also being equally dominant and helping the team with 11 tackle points.

The Argentinian team were again too reliant on Villamayor and were no match to their opponent, a similar case to what it has been throughout the tournament.

The result of the match could have been predicted in the first half itself as the scoreline stood at 32-9 in Korea's favour at the half-way mark. Hyun II Park was their key player of the day. However, the Korean side should not get too ahead of themselves as they will have an uphill task against India, who would not let them have it so easy.

Pakistan outclass Kenya

Pakistan won both their matches against Kenya

Pakistan once again proved to be heavy on Kenya as they won the last match of the group stage 42-20, and thereby sealing their place in the semifinals of Kabaddi Masters.

Mohammed Nadeem and Akhlaq Hussain were the standout players for Pakistan, the former in defense and the latter in the attack. 13 points were clinched by the talented Nadeem whereas Hussain earned a high five.

The scoreline stood at 22-7 in Pakistan's favour at the end of the first half and it never looked like Kenya would be back into the game. The Pakistani players even started the second off on a high, as they inflicted an all-out to extend their lead to 26-7. Izaac Njoroge tried his level best to get Kenya back in the game as he scored a two-point raid and averted an all out, following it up with a super raid. However, it was too late and the match was done and dusted by then.

Team Pakistan will look to put up a good show against Iran as well as it is time to gear up for the two semi-final clashes which will take place on June 29.

