Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Five most expensive non-Indian Pro Kabaddi League stars in the tournament

The list features one player from Kenya and four South Korean superstars.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST 17 Jun 2018, 02:50 IST

All eyes will be on Jang Kun Lee

As we get closer to the commencement of the 2018 Kabaddi Masters competition, the six teams in the fray namely India, Iran, Pakistan, Kenya, Argentina, and the Republic of Korea will be itching to get on the mat and battle it out for the title.

The upcoming tournament, which promises to play host to some top-flight Kabaddi is set to begin on the 22nd of June 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai and will start with India labelled as favourites, boasting of some of the best players in the world who have buckets of experience from the national setup and the Pro Kabaddi League.

While India will travel to Iran with a full-strength squad, the absence of some stalwarts from the Iran team such as Fazel Athrachali, Meraj Sheykh, and Abozar Mighani has certainly raised some eyebrows.

The Republic of South Korea, on the other hand, will compete with a relatively strong squad with most players having earned a contract with Pro Kabaddi League teams from the recently concluded auctions ahead of the sixth season of the lucrative league.

World-cup winners Pakistan will also pose a strong challenge while Argentina and Kenya will look to put up a positive show and prove as stiff competition.

Here are five non-Indian players who emerged with fat contracts from the PKL auctions and will take part in the upcoming Kabaddi Masters competition.

#5 David Mosambayi

David Mosambayi was bought by the Jaipur Pink Panthers

The skipper of the Kenyan national Kabaddi team that participated in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, David Mosambayi has acres of experience under his belt and was bought for a big sum of ₹10.2 lakh rupees by the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The versatile raider, who has also grown to quickly fit into the role of an all-rounder claims that he learned the game through YouTube and made his first entry to the Pro Kabaddi League when he was picked by Puneri Paltan ahead of Season three.

Although he did not play too many games, his raiding skill in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup put him in the spotlight as he picked up a total of 46 points and also finished as the sixth best raider from the competition.