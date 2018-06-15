Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Highest paid players in Indian squad

The list features five of the costliest players from the Pro Kabaddi League auctions, who will represent India at the competition.

Monu Goyat features in the Indian squad for the Kabaddi masters

After a two-day auction that provided some riveting action in terms of fat contracts and some big names going for big money, the time has now come to watch the world's best Kabaddi players in action as the nine-day Kabaddi Masters 2018 is set to commence in Dubai from the 22nd of June 2018 that will see six countries namely India, Pakistan, Iran, Republic of Korea, Iran and Kenya taking part in the competition.

The matches, which will be contested at the Al Wasl Sports Club will feature some of the biggest names in Kabaddi and is set to be kicked-off with the high voltage clash between India and Pakistan slated to be played out as the first game of this year's competition.

India, led by the versatile Ajay Thakur boast of some big names such as Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar but will have to be vary of the threat posed by some high profile players in the other teams as well.

With the Masters only round the corner, we take a look at the five costliest players from the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League auctions, who will be taking part in the big competition.

#5 Surender Nada

Nada's presence on the left corner will be vital for India

One of the most decorated defenders in World Kabaddi, Surender Nada's defensive prowess has earned him a household name in the Pro Kabaddi League, a fact that was highlighted when he was purchased for a whopping sum of ₹75 lakh by Haryana Steelers, who did well to re-procure the services of Nada, who captained the squad in the previous season.

For a long time now, Nada's presence on the left corner has been laced with his ability to put in fearless tackles and also play the supporting role to excellent effect, two features of his defence that has made him play a pivotal role in the lucrative league as well as for India.

Having consistently featured in the 'Top ten defenders' for the history of the league, Surender Nada started off his Pro Kabaddi League career with U Mumba before moving to the Bengaluru Bulls and with consistent performances, found a place in the Indian setup as well.