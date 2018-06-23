Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Kenya: 5 Talking Points

Major talking points from the Indian victory against the Kenyan side at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Gaurav Kadam ANALYST 23 Jun 2018, 23:51 IST

The thrilling Kabaddi action continued on the second day of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 as World champions India took on Kenya at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Group A clash saw India play their second match in the tournament after their win last night against neighboring rivals Pakistan. India ended up winning the match with a comfortable 36-20 scoreline in a stellar led by skipper Ajay Thakur. Kenya, who also had played in the Kabaddi World Cup in India back in 2016, played their first match in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

India fielded a star-studded lineup against Pakistan with all the players plying their trade in the Pro Kabaddi League and came with a strong pedigree in the game. India's captain Ajay Thakur led from the front against Pakistan as he scored eight raid point and two raid points on the night.

India's star raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal had a rare off-night as the substitute Rohit Kumar did well to aid Thakur in the raiding department in the second half. Indian defence was led by the ever reliable duo of Surender Nada and Surjeet Singh who put on a steely performance against the Pakistani raiders.

Kenya came into the match with some promise counting on their skipper David Mosambayi's Pro Kabaddi League experience to lead against the mighty Indian side and put up a strong fight.

India continued their winning run in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 with a strong showing against the Kenyan side winning the match with a 48-19 scoreline at the end of the match.

Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat were the standout performers for the Indian side with both the raiders notching up 'Super 10s' in the match as skipper Ajay Thakur was afforded rest in the raiding department and led the team from the mat.

Defenders Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal marshaled the troops and put up a strong front against the well-built and strong Kenyan raiders. The Kenya side will take some positives from the defeat as they were able to inflict a couple of Super Tackles on India and it could prove handy against their opponents Pakistan tomorrow.

#1 India take command of the match at the start

As was expected, India began the game on a strong note capitalizing on their three strong raiders - Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat who were solid from the start with smart raiding from both sides of the mat.

They did not allow the Kenyan defence to settle from the get-go inflicting a quick all-out on the Africans taking a commanding lead in the initial minutes of the match.