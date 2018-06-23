Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Kenya: Predicted team and probable starting 7

Will PKL's most expensive player Monu Goyat make the India starting 7 after missing the game against Pakistan?

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Feature 23 Jun 2018, 15:33 IST 7.44K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team will look to dominate over Kenya

Having trounced arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge 16-point margin in the opening encounter of the Kabaddi Masters 2018, an upbeat Indian side will be looking to overcome new entrants Kenya as the two teams lock horns for the second match of Group A at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

Leading a side stacked with superstars, Ajay Thakur did more than just a commendable job to lead India to victory by leading from the front to pick 10 points including two tackle points in the second half of the game.

While Rahul Chaudhari looked slightly out of sorts, PKL's revelation raider Pardeep Narwal looked like a pale shadow of himself, unable to pick a point and could well make way for his ex-Patna Pirates teammate Monu Goyat.

The Indian defence led by the duo of Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada did well to keep the Pakistan raiders in check, which could see them retain their place for the clash against Kenya.

Mohit Chhillar, who had only one point from the game could well make way for Sandeep Narwal or if he does retain his place, Deepak Niwas Hooda, who almost had no contribution in the game except for a couple of raids might make way for veteran Manjeet Chhillar, who surprisingly sat out in the first game.

Kenya, led by the talismanic David Mosambayi, will have a huge challenge pitted against them, but with some strong men in the team, they are capable of proving stiff competition. In James Odhiambo and Odhiambo Ogak, Kenya have their defense in the right place while the raiding department and the host of all-rounders will have to be on top of their game to unsettle the strong Indian defense unit.

India's predicted lineup

Ajay Thakur (C) (Raider)

India's skipper did extremely well to lead the team with his quality performance as he picked up 10 points from the game, including two tackle points and will be expected to lead the raiding department against Kenya yet again.

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

Pro Kabaddi League's history maker with the most points ever in the competition had an off-day against Pakistan but his remarkable raiding can be given another go in order to get him back on track against the new entrants.

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Monu Goyat grabbed the headlines as he demanded the highest ever contract in the Pro Kabaddi League and for no small reason as the Services raider has consistently been amongst the points and will be hoping to make a mark as he faces a probable debut against Kenya in place of his Pirates skipper Pardeep Narwal.

Manjeet Chhillar (All-rounder)

One of India's finest all-rounders, Manjeet Chhillar surprisingly sat out in the encounter against Pakistan. His defensive prowess and raiding capabilities can hold India in good stead, which could see him starting in place of Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Surjeet Singh (Defender)

Having put on a strong show against Pakistan with some excellent skill from the cover position, Surjeet Singh will yet again form a vital part of the defensive unit with his colossal blocks and pro-active defending.

Surender Nada (Defender)

Having made the left corner position his own now for the last few years, Surender Nada's famous 'ankle hold' came to the fore against Pakistan as he stopped the raiders in their tracks and will be an important part of India's defence against the promising attack of Kenya.

Sandeep Narwal (Defender)

In what could be a straight toss up between 'The Beast' Sandeep Narwal and Mohit Chhillar, Sandeep could well get the nod with his strong show in the game against Pakistan, as he overshadowed Mohit Chhillar's below-par performance.

Follow LIVE updates of the India vs Kenya match here.