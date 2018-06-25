Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Pakistan, 5 Talking Points

Major talking points from India's thumping win over Pakistan at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018.

Gaurav Kadam ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 22:36 IST 301 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The action from the fourth day of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 continued as neighbouring rivals India and Pakistan clashed at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The two sides met in the second match of the fourth day of the tournament as we saw a repeat of the opening match that saw the Indian side dominate on the mat and score a 35-20 win over the Pakistan team and start the tournament on a strong note.

Both India and Pakistan come into the match on the back of victories over the third side in the group, Kenya. India beat the Kenyans with a dominating 48-19 win that saw Indian raiders Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat dazzle on the mat with Super 10s to their credit. The Kenyans found it tough to get going against the strong Indian defence and lost by the big margin. Pakistan also produced a strong all-around performance against the African Nation as Muhammad Imran was the star man for Pakistan in a match that saw Kenya show good spirit in the second half of the match.

India put out a strong lineup tonight against their fierce rivals that saw skipper Ajay Thakur lead the raiding party with Rohit Kumar and Rishank Devadiga against the Pakistan defenders. The corners were manned by the duo of Girish Maruti Ernak and Mohit Chhillar as Surender Nada was benched for this crucial clash. Pakistan's lineup was led by the experienced captain Nasir Ali on the left corner defence and his partner Wasim Sajjad on the other corner. Mudassar Ali and Muhammad Nadeem were the main raiders for the Pakistani side tonight.

India secured their spot in the final four of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 with a strong performance against rivals Pakistan as they won 41-17 to win their third match in a row in Dubai. India will take on Kenya tomorrow in their final Group clash as Pakistan get a rest day tomorrow.

#1 Super Start by India's Rohit Kumar

India began the game on a strong note as Rishank Devadiga and Rohit Kumar kept the scoreboard ticking with consistent scoring raids to put early pressure on the Pakistani defenders. Ajay Thakur was putting in timely raids to rotate the raiding flow and keep the Pakistani defence on their toes.

However, it was Rohit Kumar who produced the first major highlight of the match as he scored a 'Super Raid' worth three points, two touches and a bonus point. Rohit went to the right corner with a reverse kick attempt and got the bonus and on his way back to the mid-line, executed an impeccable turn getting two touches and got his hand past the mid-line.