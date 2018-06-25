Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Pakistan: Predicted team and probable line-up

How will the two teams line up as they clash yet again in Dubai?

How will India line-up today?

The first three days of the inaugural edition of the Kabaddi Masters 2018 being held in Dubai has seen some riveting action. While India and Iran, two of the strongest teams, have cruised to wins in their first two games, Pakistan and South Korea have also shown a lot of promise and are in the reckoning to qualify.

On Monday, India and Pakistan, the two neighbouring countries and arch-rivals, are set to clash once again. The first time these two sides met on the opening day of the tournament, India had comfortably seen off Pakistan 36-20. Ajay Thakur, the Indian skipper, was the wrecker-in-chief, notching up 10 raid points on that night.

However, since then, Pakistan have been bolstered by the arrival of two of their top raiders, Sajjad Shaukat and Muzammal Hussain. The Indians, on the other hand, have had a day to rest and will be re-energised for the match. Will there be a different outcome later tonight? Who knows.

As of now, let us take a look at how the two sides may line-up today:

India's Predicted Line-up

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

In what is his second tournament as the captain of the Indian side, Ajay Thakur has shown just how good a leader he is. He was the star of the show against Pakistan on Friday, and tonight as well he will expect to lead by example.

Monu Goyat (Raider)

The most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi, Monu Goyat roared back into form in the match against Kenya on Saturday. After a quiet debut against Pakistan, the star raider claimed 10 raid points against the young Kenyan side.

Rishank Devadiga (Raider)

With star men Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal failing to do anything special in the opening match, India decided to shake things up. Against Kenya, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat made their way in the starting seven. While Monu was superb, Rishank was simply exceptional, racking up as many as 13 raid points in all.

He even became the first Indian player in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai to score the Super 10 in the second half. Undoubtedly, he should retain his place in the line-up.

Manjeet Chillar (All-rounder)

The experienced Manjeet Chillar has, so far, been overlooked by the team management. However, today's match against Pakistan is the most crucial encounter yet. He has been out of the side for a while and he will be keen to cement his place at left cover, if he gets the nod today.

Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder)

Sandeep Narwal has been one of India's best performers yet at this tournament and he will expect to keep his place in the side. The all-rounder has gone about his job quitely, contributing in both defence and attack. Against Kenya, he was superb defensively, chipping in with many tackles and pin downs.

Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender)

Puneri Paltan's Girish Maruti Ernak was quite impressive, with his strong ankle holds and pin downs, against Kenya the other night. He did make a few erratic dashes here and there towards the start, but overall he stood out in the defence. He should get another look in tonight where he will hope to improve his performance.

Surender Nada (Defender)

Surender Nada has started both the matches so far and he has been a rock in the defence line. In both the matches, he managed to keep the opposition raiders at bay. He is one of the world's best players in the left corner because of his ankle holds and Pakistan must be wary of him.