Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Pakistan vs Kenya: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Pakistan and Kenya will be squaring off for the first time in this competition and will be hoping to gather their first win.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Preview 24 Jun 2018, 15:17 IST

The Kenyan defense will look to make matters difficult for the Pakistan raiders

Having suffered defeats at the hands of a strong Indian outfit in both their opening encounters, Pakistan and Kenya will look to get back on track and register their first win of the tournament when the two teams lock horns at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai as part of the Group 'A' fixtures of the Kabaddi Masters 2018.

Against arch-rivals India, Pakistan looked out of sorts in the raiding department while the only bright spark for them right throughout the game was the defensive prowess, and against a strong Kenyan raiding attack led by skipper David Mosambayi, Pakistan will hope to stick to their strengths and keep the opposition raiders at bay.

While India and Iran have opted to shuffle their squads in the two games so far, one can expect Pakistan to retain a major chunk of their squad as they look for a win and under skipper Nasir Ali, hope to get some points against their name. Wasim Sajjad, Pakistan's only PKL player, looked comfortable against India and managed to keep the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari quiet and his contribution along with skipper Nasir Ali on the left corner will prove to be vital for Pakistan.

On the raiding front, Mudassar Ali certainly gave the Indian defense a run for their money and he will hope to retain some of his form when he comes up against Kenya, who have some big names in James Obilo, Chrispine Otieno and captain David Mosambayi himself.

Izaac Njoroge, one of Kenya's lone successful raiders, will also have all eyes on him while Samuel Kamweti, who came on as a substitute, did a fine job in unsettling the opposition defense and can be expected to be given a start.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Kenya

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 24 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV