Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Iran vs Argentina, 5 talking points

Major talking points from Iran's thumping win over Argentina at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 22:46 IST 45 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Iran won against Argentina for the second time in four days

The Kabaddi fever has reached Dubai. Coming from the Al Wasl Sports Club is the 2018 Kabaddi Masters, where six nations are competing against each other to claim the ultimate prize.

The six sides competing in this years Dubai Kabaddi Masters are- India, Pakistan, South Korea, Kenya, Iran, and Argentina. India and Iran are, without a doubt, heavy favorites while Pakistan and South Korea are expected to provide tough competition.

Day five of the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters brought to us two matches, the first of which was between Iran and Argentina.

Iran is one of the strongest sides in the competition and is fully expected to make it through to the final.

They had won all three of their previous matches so far in the competition and continued their unbeaten streak as they defeated Argentina by a scoreline of 57-27.

Argentina, on the other hand, showed more readiness than they did in that absolute drubbing they received at the hands of South Korea.

As a result, Iran finish top of their group, Group B and are expected to face Pakistan in the Semifinal of the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters. Iran's win also meant that South Korea qualified for the Semifinal as the runners-up.

Once again, the match between Iran and Argentina brought to the fore many observations about both the nations. We take a look at five of these.

#1 Two All-outs in ten minutes puts Iran on their way to victory

It's only fair to say that Iran came out of the blocks flying. The Asian side was too hot to handle in the first ten minutes for their South American counterparts, as they raced into an early lead.

Iran already had a fifteen point lead before Argentina were able to open their account. However, it counted for little as Iran completed the second successive All-out to stretch their lead to 22-1.

By the Twelfth minute, Iran was leading Argentina by 25 points to 1.

Iran's opening barrage set the tone for the entirety of the match, with the Asian side getting themselves in a dominant position right from the very beginning.