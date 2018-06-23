Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Iran vs Argentina: 5 Talking Points

Major talking points from Iran's huge win over a spirited Argentina side at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Iran showed their might as they put on a dominating display against the Argentine side

The action continued in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 as Asian heavyweights Iran took to the mat against Argentina at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The second day of the tournament saw the Group B sides clash in the first match of the day as Iran hoped to continue their strong start to the tournament after a dominating performance against fellow Asian nation Korea Republic.

Iran defeated the Korea Republic with a scoreline of 35-20 putting on a strong all-round performance that saw both their raiders and defenders rise to the occasion and secure the win.

Iran came into the tournament resting their key players - Fazel Atracheli, Meraj Sheykh, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou and Abozar Mighani but the squad in Dubai was up to the task as they did not let the absence of their stars affect their performance.

Mohammad Nabibaksh, Mohammad Malak and Mohammad Maghsoudlu were the major performers against the Korean Republic side as Iran were consistent throughout the two halves.

Argentina's Kabaddi team were making their appearance on the world stage after the Kabaddi World Cup in India back in 2016 and hoping to make an impact but they were up against the might of the Iranians. The football-dominated nation is newcomers in the Kabaddi circuit and hoped they could give a fight to the powerful nations of Kabaddi at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Iran showed their might as they put on a dominating display against the Argentine side in the Group B clash winning with a huge score of 54-24.

Iran's Emad Sedhaghatnia was the star man for Iran in the absence of yesterday's stars Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Mohammad Nabibaksh, who was rested tonight. Mohammad Ghorbani led the Iranian side and was strong in his raids too.

Emad Sedhaghatnia scored a Super 10 which included a stellar five-point raid dismantling the Argentina defence. However, the Argentines showed great heart during the entire match even managing to score an all-out on Iran.

#1 Argentina start strongly in the match to much surprise

The South Americans surprised everyone and started the match on a strong note

The tie was expected to be an easy one for the experienced campaigners Iran despite some of their stars missing considering that Argentina did not have much international experience in the sport. However, the South Americans surprised everyone and started the match on a strong note defensively running into an early lead in the match.

Their lead raiders Mariano Pascual and Nahuel Lopez looked in good confidence going against the Iranian defensive line and managed to score a couple of points. The strong start by the Argentine side came across as a pleasant surprise to fans of the sport who did not expect it from the newcomers of the sport against a seasoned Iranian side.