Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Iran Vs Argentina: Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date & Time, Where to watch live

Can Argentina cope up against in-form Iran or will they do a surprise in their second Kabaddi tournament?

Team Argentina from Kabaddi World Cup 2016

Iran had the best of starts in their opening encounter against Korea by beating the latter 35-20. On the other hand, Argentina who were introduced to the sport in 2016 KWC and are not as good as Iran.

This will be the first meeting against two sides and a lot will be expected of Mohammed Malak who was the only player to get a high 5 on day 1 of Kabaddi masters. The left cover was spot on in his tackles with 6 tackle points and will be a threatening force against Argentina.

Iran played well together as a team and Argentina’s main threat in defense would be Mohammad Maghsoudlo who proved how important is his PKL experience on the bigger night by scoring 7 raid points.

Argentina are one of the least experienced sides in this tournament and Nahuel Villamayor will be their hope in terms of leading the side in raids. He was Argentina’s top raid point scorer (27) in KWC 2016. Argentina aren’t great defensively and it will be huge task ahead for them to stop Iran’s raid powerhouse.

Iran vs Argentina - Prediction

Iran will be clear-cut favorites ahead of the clash between the two sides in their first meeting at International level. But having 11 players in the current squad who already played in KWC 2016 could help Argentina in creating an upset.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: Iran vs Argentina

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 23 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV