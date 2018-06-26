Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Iran vs South Korea, 5 talking points

The first match of Day 4 between Iran and South Korea was full of thrillers

The action continued at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai as the powerful team Iran took on the mat against the seasoned campaigners South Korea on Day 4 of the Kabaddi Masters 2018.

The first match between these two group B teams was a one-sided affair but this second match was power-packed with lots of thrills. Iran won the closely contested match with the scoreline being 31-27 in their favour. The match was indeed really intriguing as Iran is a team full of players with brute strength whereas the South Koreans have lightning-fast reflexes.

South Korean Dong Ju Hong started proceedings as he went out for the first raid and returned after taking the first point of the match. The Irani raiders kept on taking some raid points throughout the match but they aced mostly in the defensive field with Nabibaksh being one of their standout players.

The score at halftime was 17-15 with Korea in the lead. In the second half, Koreans showed some strong dashes and blocks on the Irani players. Even though they were fine defensively, the offense disappointed the team. The Raiders just could not get going and did not play well, due to which Korea lost.

The end of the match was pretty dramatic as Korea took the last minute review and lost it. It was the biggest nail-biter match of the tournament.

Here are 5 talking points from the first match of Day 4 between Iran and South Korea:

#1 Rock-solid defense of Iran

Iran has got a plethora of wonderful defenders

Indisputably, Iran is one of the teams with the strongest defense in the tournament. The team consists of a plethora of wonderful defenders with deadly skills which make tackling look like child's play.

Be it ankle holds or double thigh holds, Iran aced in all. South Korean raiders did not stand a chance in front of them. Nabibaksh was the hero of the match as he made some vital tackles and had a 100 percent strike rate.

Hadi Tajik also performed a gobsmacking dash in the match, almost sending the raider out of the playing area. If the Iranian team continues playing the way they are in defense, they surely stand a high chance of winning the coveted Kabaddi Masters' Trophy.