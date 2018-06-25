Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Iran vs South Korea: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Iran will look to seal a spot in the semi-finals with a win while South Korea will hope to extract revenge for their loss in the first game.

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview 25 Jun 2018, 11:11 IST
90

The Iran defence will have to be at their best against a strong Korean raiding unit
The Iran
defense
will have to be at their best against a strong Korean raiding unit

As the fourth day of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 gets underway at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, Iran and South Korea will face off in what will be a repeat fixture that took place on the opening day of the tournament that promises to give rise to some intense action with both teams looking to seal a semi-final spot from Group 'B'.

In their first meeting, Iran, fielding their second string squad decimated South Korea 35-20 to get their campaign off to a bright start and with the two teams meeting yet again, Iran will look to build on the confidence they have while South Korea will hope to turn the tables and inflict a defeat and in a way, extract revenge for the battering they received in the previous game.

Iran and Korea will be coming into the contest with convincing wins from their previous matches, both against Argentina and will look to take from the positives and put up a good show. The Iranians opted to shuffle their squad and made a host of substitutions which proved fruitful as they thrashed Argentina 54-24 while South Korea, led by Gyung Tae Kim and Young Chank Ko annihilated the same opposition to win 72-16 and add more flair to their campaign.

With both teams stacked with an array of superstars, it would be interesting to look out for the composition of both teams. Iran opted to rest some of their superstars from the opening game and can be expected to give a bit of twist to the starting seven which could mean that the contest is sure to give rise to some thrilling action.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: Iran vs South Korea

Timing: 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 25 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all LIVE updates on Sportskeeda

