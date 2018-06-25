Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Pakistan vs Kenya, 5 talking points

5 talking points in the match played between India's neighbors Pakistan and Kenya

Shreya Shreeja CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 13:38 IST 312 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Team Kenya won hearts of the kabaddi fans

Day 3 of the Kabaddi Masters was power-packed with South Korea winning the first match against the football-dominated nation Argentina. The score at the end of the first match was 72-16 and as the score says, the match was completely one-sided.

The action continued on the kabaddi mat where India's neighbors Pakistan took on the newbie's Kenya in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Club.

Pakistan confirmed their victory as they defeated Kenya with the scoreline 43-21. The match was pretty much one-sided in the favour of Pakistanis.

The score after the first half of the match was 20-2 in the favour of Pakistan. That is where they sealed the deal. Even though we have seen big comebacks in the Pro Kabaddi League, but for a team like Kenya, it was really difficult.

Both the defense and offense of Pakistan worked nicely and hence helped the team in winning the match. After the first half, Mosabayi did some worth-appreciating tackles. Kenya balanced their game in the second-half but disappointingly, the team lost.

Pakistan with their defense was lethal as the Kenyans did not stand a chance in front of them. In the last match against India, Kenya's defense looked quite promising but failed to do any wonders against Pakistan.

Kenya scored a lot of points in the last minutes of the match, but the score difference was too massive to cover. Players like Kevin Wire and David Mosambayi played quite well for the team. Team Kenya definitely won hearts of the kabaddi fans as they played a refined and better game altogether.

Here are 5 talking points from the match played between Kenya and Pakistan:

#1 Wise use of reviews made by Pakistan

Team Pakistan took two successful reviews in the first half, which played a big role in increasing the score difference against Kenya. Taking a review on the kabaddi mat is as same as taking a risk.

In the previous match against India, Pakistan took quite some reviews which were successful. Reviews play an important role in the match and getting them right is something Pakistan's Captain Nasir Ali is really good at. These reviews will help Pakistan when they take on India in their next match.