Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Pakistan vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points

Pakistan raiders kept the Kenyan defenders on their toes

The final match of the group stage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 took place between Pakistan and Kenya at the Al Wasl Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The two sides met for the second time in the tournament and fought for a spot in the final four after India had secured their place after four wins from four matches.

Pakistan had beaten Kenya in the first encounter between the two sides with a comprehensive scoreline of 43-21. However, their momentum took a dip when they were run over by the Indian side last night in a massive 41-17 victory.

Kenya were hoping to turn around their fortunes and score their first win at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai but had a tough task at their hand.

Pakistan came into the match with a strong lineup led by their experienced skipper Nasir Ali. The left corner defender Ali had his partner Wasim Sajjad at the other corner who has had a good tournament in defense so far.

Pakistan's raiding has been handled by Mudassar Ali and Muhammad Imran who have been solid for the Asian side. Kenya had to win the match with a margin of more than 35 points to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan defeated the Kenyan side with a comfortable scoreline of 42-20 as Muhammad Nadeem and Akhlaq Hussain shine for the Asians in the final group game. Pakistan will take on Iran in the semi-finals of the Kabaddi Masters on Friday.

#1 Pakistan run away into a strong lead quickly

Pakistan were expected to put up a strong front against the African side and emulate their form from the previous encounter and they stayed true to that expectation.

Despite the absence of the experienced corner defender Wasim Sajjad, the Pakistan defence led by Nasir Ali stood strong and did not allow any space for the Kenyan raiders on the mat. Akhlaq Hussain was chosen in place of Sajjad in the final seven and proved the coach's faith in him with a strong performance.