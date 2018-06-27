Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Pakistan vs Kenya: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

After suffering another loss to India, Pakistan will go up against Kenya

The group stage of 2018 Dubai Kabaddi masters is about to come to a close, with three of the four Semifinalists already decided. The final match of the group stages will see Pakistan go up against Kenya with both countries still vying for a Semifinal spot. However, Pakistan holds an advantage over Kenya due to their much superior score difference.

Out of the six participating teams- India, Pakistan, Kenya, South Korea, Argentina, and Iran- three have already booked their place in the Semifinals. India, Iran, and South Korea will be joined today by either Pakistan or Kenya to complete the draw.

However, owing to Kenya's far worse score difference, Pakistan holds an advantage. The African side lost to India, once again, in yesterday's group match by a massive score difference.

In their previous encounter, Pakistan was able to get the better of Kenya as they defeated them by a score of 43-21. The Pakistan side will once again look to push Kenya to a defeat in order to book their place in the Semifinal.

Whichever team wins the match will progress to the Semis as Group A runners-up. This means that either Pakistan or Kenya will go up against Iran in the Semis.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Match: Pakistan vs Kenya

Timing: 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 27 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all the LIVE updates of the Group A match between Pakistan and Kenya on Sportskeeda!

