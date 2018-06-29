Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Semifinal, India vs South Korea: Predicted team and probable starting line-up

Indian players in action against South Korea in the match between the two

The league matches of Kabaddi Masters 2018 have finally come to an end. Team India will take on South Korea in a heated semi-final match of Kabaddi Masters 2018 on Friday at the Al-Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first semi-final will take place between the Asian heavyweights and three-times World Cup runners-up, Iran and Pakistan. Coincidentally, the fixtures for the Kabaddi Masters semi-final is similar to that of the 2014 Asian Games and the 2017 Asia Cup. We might even get to see a repeat performance by Team India.

It would be the first match between India and South Korea after 2017 Asian Championship. The face-off between the invincibles and the seasoned campaigners is going to be spiced up as both of them have outstanding players.

Nobody could forget the opening match of Kabaddi World Cup 2016 when Korea took the lead at the dying minutes and ended up winning the game. India will have to be really careful as the Koreans are way fitter and have lightning fast reflexes.

Let us take a look at how the two sides may line-up today:

India's predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur (C)

Ajay Thakur has shown just how good a leader he is. He has stood up to everyone's expectations and done an incredibly good job of being the captain. The super raider has contributed to the team as a defender as well and that makes him all the more special as a player. A hero of the Kabaddi World Cup 2016, he is likely to achieve the same feat here.

Rishank Devadiga

The man with the famous t-shirt number 777 has done a great job in the tournament so far. He is one of the best raiders with amazing skills in his bag. If he gets a chance in the starting seven, he can set the mat on fire.

Monu Goyat

Any praises for Monu Goyat will seem less. The 25-year-old is a proficient player who has led team India to glory on multiple occasions and performed when needed. The Services' raider has shown some exceptional tactics in the match and grabbed the headlines for his exploits in the ongoing tournament.

Girish Ernak

Puneri Paltan's Girish Maruti Ernak was quite impressive, with his strong ankle holds and pin downs, against Kenya the other night. One of the finest defenders, he can get a place in the starting seven.

Surender Nada

Surender Nada has been a rock in the defensive line. In all the matches, he managed to keep the opposition raiders at bay. He is one of the world's best players in the left corner because of his ankle holds and South Korea must be wary of him.

Mohit Chillar

In the last match against Kenya, Mohit Chillar performed some excellent tackles. He was fierce with his blocks and dashes. Even though he did not show a great game in the previous matches, he could play in the starting seven of India.

Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal, the most proactive player in Kabaddi, makes it to the probable list for the starting seven. This passionate player has done wonders for the team - be it the most powerful block or a crucial raid - he has done it all. Sandeep has shown enthralling performances in previous matches and is expected to do the same in the semi-finals.