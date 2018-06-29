Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Semifinal, Iran vs Pakistan: Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date and Time, Where to watch live

Pakistan Kabaddi Team during strategic time-out

The match between Iran and Pakistan will witness two of the best defensive units fighting against each other to seal a spot in the finals of Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Interestingly, the semifinal clash between Iran and Pakistan will be a repeat of 2014 Asian Games semifinals in which Iran defeated Pakistan by 11 points. Nasir Ali, Wasim Sajjad, and Muhammad Nisar were part of Pakistan side and Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Hadi Tajik were part of the Iran Team back then.

Iran are the in-form side in this tournament as they -- along with India -- are the only sides to be unbeaten in the group stage. Iran have done considerably well in the absence of star performers whereas Pakistan -- in contrast -- have been inconsistent throughout even in the presence of their best players.

One of the main reasons for Iran's good results in this tournament is the all-around performances of its players. There are 3 players in this tournament who have scored more than 5 raid and tackle points and all three hail from Iran (Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Shadloui Chianeh, Afshin Jafari).

On the other hand, Pakistan qualified for the semi-final only managing to defeat the inexperienced Kenyan team twice. Their main problem in this tournament has been the lack of a supporting raider. Muhammad Nadeem and Mudassar Ali have alone scored roughly 70% of raid points for the team with rest not supporting them.

This game will see two high-class defensive teams locking horns with each other with Iran in best of form and Pakistan finding their form in the last match of the group stages. Iran and Pakistan are the only teams to have two High 5s from their players in this tournament with India having just 1, so we are bound to see some enthralling action.

Match Prediction

Iran will be clear-cut favorites in this match as Pakistan have found it difficult against a bigger team like India in group stages. Iran have performed as a team in this tournament in contrast with Pakistan who have depended on individuals. However, the Pakistani players have the firepower and can turn the tables quickly on their given day. If they perform as a team then this match can swing both ways.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Match: Iran vs Pakistan

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 29 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

