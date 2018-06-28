Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: South Korea vs Argentina, 5 Talking Points

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Villamayor became the first player from the non-Asian team to complete his super ten

The pulsating action perdured on Day six of the Kabaddi Masters 2018 as seasoned campaigners South Korea took on the mat against the football-dominated nation Argentina at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The two sides came into the match on the back of defeats against the Asian heavyweights in Group B, three-time World Cup runners-up, Iran.

Tuesday's match saw Argentina lose against the Asian giants with a big margin. Korea managed to give a tough fight to Iran in their prior match but ended up losing the game in the end.

South Korea won the thriller match one-sidedly with the scoreline 54-25. The hapless Team Argentina had nothing to lose against Korea but had the opportunity to ruin their party.

Patna Pirates' player Hyunil Park scored the first point of the match as he took a perfect bonus. Nahuel Villamayor was the hero of Argentina as he played incredibly.

The score at the half-time was 32-9 with Korea taking the massive lead of 13 points. Argentina tried its level best to get into the lead but failed to do so.

Argentina pulled off some extraordinary super tackles in the second half but was extremely careless with their defense. Canensia made the most amount of mistakes from Argentina. Even though Argentina did not win a single-match but won many hearts with their upgraded game.

The last match day was not less than a practice session for South Korea as they will take on the invincibles Team India in the semi-finals.

#1 Nahuel Villamayor's enthralling game

The ponytailed-man Nahuel Villamayor played an excellent game against Korea. He would probably win the award for the best super raid of the tournament. He slipped away from Korea's defense as similar to a fish. Everybody was left mind-boggled after his continuous super-duper raids.

He was in an outstanding form throughout the game. He was the best player from Argentina's team in the match. Villamayor became the first player from the non-Asian team to complete his super ten. He wasn't able to show a great game throughout the tournament but impressed us in his last match.