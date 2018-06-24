Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, South Korea vs Argentina, 5 Talking Points

Major talking points from South Korea's massive win over Argentina at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

Gaurav Kadam ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 22:57 IST

The South Korean side produced a strong all-round performance

The thrilling action continued on the mat as the third day rolled on in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 being held at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first match of the day was a clash between Asia and South America as seasoned campaigners South Korea took to the mat against the Argentinian Kabaddi team.

The two sides came into the match on the back of losses against the Asian heavyweights in their group, three-time World Cup runners-up, the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Korean side ended up losing 35-20 against the powerful all-around might of the Iranian team. The only silver lining was the raiding prowess of their captain Jang Kun Lee who was the major points grabber for the Koreans managing to score almost all their raid points in the match. Argentina proved to be a pleasant surprise as they started strong against the Iranian side running into a slight lead owing to their good defence but faltered as the game went on and lost by a massive 54-24 scoreline in favour of the Iranians.

The two sides hoped to capitalize on today's match to stake a claim for the second position in the table and reach the final four of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Argentina started their main raiders Nahuel Lopez, Nahuel Villamayor and Mariano Pascual in today's clash against the Koreans. Another inclusion was the raider Federico Gramajo who had a strong second half against the Iranian team. For the Asian side, Jang Kun Lee led the charge along with fellow Pro Kabaddi League players like Dong Geon Lee and Young Chang Ko.

South Korea ended up capping off an easy win over the Argentinian side with a 72-16 scoreline owing to a strong performance on the mat. Jae Min Lee, Dong Ju Hong and Gyung Tae Kim were the star raiders for the Koreans as they ran havoc on the Argentina defence.

#1 South Korea start incredibly strong in the match

South Korea were expected to do well against the Argentinian side and they stayed true to the promise as they began the match on a dominating note not allowing the South Americans any chance to score. Jae Min Lee, Dong Ju Hong and skipper Jang Kun Lee operated from the two sides and ran havoc on the Argentina team with their prolific raiding. The Koreans defended as a cohesive unit with Young Chang Ko leading the side with his timely dashes to throw the Argentinian raiders out of bounds with ease.

The Korean Republic team ran away into a 12-0 lead in the match and conceded the first point to Argentina after a total of six minutes played on the mat.