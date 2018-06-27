Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, South Korea vs Argentina: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

South Korea will go up against Argentina in the last Group B fixture

The 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters is currently underway with six nations - India, Pakistan, Kenya, South Kora, Argentina, and Iran- battling it out on the mat. Today, June 27, comes the eleventh match of the tournament, a Group B fixture between South Korea and Argentina.

Argentina has suffered heavy defeats so far in the competition at the hands of their opponents. In their previous match, South Korea decimated Argentina by a score of 72-16. The Albiceleste suffered yet another defeat yesterday when they lost to Iran.

Iran took a stunning fifteen point lead early in the first half, which included two all-outs. Argentina never recovered from the early setback as they lost to the Asian side, 57-27.

Argentina's defeat means that they have no chance of qualifying for the Semifinal. Moreover, their loss resigned the South Korean side to the second position, where they will finish regardless of today's result.

South Korea's Semifinal opponents have already been drawn- India. The Asian side will look to put in a massive performance today in order to give themselves a mental boost ahead of the Semifinal.

Argentina showed some promising signs during yesterday's match and will look to shock South Korea. However, it is an uphill task for a side who have conceded 183 points in three matches.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Match: South Korea vs Argentina

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 27 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all the LIVE updates of the Group B fixture between South Korea vs Argentina on Sportskeeda!

Who do you think will emerge on top in this match between India and Kenya? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!