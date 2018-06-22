Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: 'South Korea will be the toughest team to face in this tournament,' says India star Manjeet Chhillar

The veteran all-rounder added that South Korea's depth in the squad can play to their advantage in the tournament.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST News 22 Jun 2018, 16:27 IST 468 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manjeet Chhillar's (center) contribution will be vital for India

India's veteran all-rounder, Manjeet Chhillar, will be one of India's biggest players when the 2018 Kabaddi Masters gets underway on the 22nd of June at the Al Wasl Sports Club. The experienced candidate has labeled South Korea as one of the strongest teams in the competition and also mentioned that they would be a team to watch out for due to the sheer strength in their squad.

The Indian team, led by the versatile raider Ajay Thakur, boasts of a well-rounded team and is set to face off against Pakistan in the opening clash. The onus will be on Manjeet Chhillar to bring his experience to the fore in order to go one up over the challenge posed by the Pakistan team.

The 2018 Kabaddi Masters - a six-team competition featuring India, Pakistan, South Korea, Iran, new entrants Kenya and Argentina - will be played out at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai from the 22nd of June and is set to go on for nine days before it culminates with the mega finale on the 30th of June.

South Korea have played in major tournaments as the dark horses for a long time now but will be coming into the Kabaddi Masters competition with a lot of recognized names in the squad. Jang Kun Lee is undoubtedly one of the best raiders from the Pro Kabaddi League, while the swift all-rounder Tae Deok Eom is capable of picking points at ease. The defensive unit also boasts of big names such as Seong Ryeol Kim, Young Chang Ko and is more than just capable of proving as a nightmare for the opposition's raiders.

When quizzed on which team he thought was a good looking side, Manjeet said at the Press Conference, "In my opinion, Korea looks like a strong team. In this tournament, Iran is missing some of their big-ticket players and given that some players from Korea have experience from the Pro Kabaddi League, they will pose a stiff challenge." The 31-year-old signed off by mentioning that South Korea can be expected to go a long way in the tournament.