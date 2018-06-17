Kabaddi Masters Dubai: All team Analysis

Can any team survive against INDIA - A team full of star players including top 5 most expensive players of PKL 6

A total of six nations, India, Iran, South Korea, Pakistan, Kenya, and Argentina will participate in Kabaddi Masters. The tournament will take place from the 22nd of June to 30th June in Dubai. The Kabaddi Masters will help the Indian team to be more prepared for the upcoming Asian Games, Jakarta.

India will be going up against strong contenders for the title, with Kabaddi maestros Iran, Republic of Korea and Pakistan. On paper, India has strongest attacking as well as the defensive side. As there is no Fazel, Abozar, and Meraj in the squads of Iran team. As expected Iranian federation will play a safe move and give proper rest to their main players for Asian Games 2018. It's a kind of shocking news for everyone that the most expensive defender of Pro Kabaddi League season 6 will not play in the Kabaddi Masters. This championship can be tough for the newcomer, Kenya, which will face India and Pakistan in his group match. India, Pakistan, Republic of Korea and Iran will go up against the formidable newcomers Argentina and Kenya in a Kabaddi battle that is sure to see the emergence of new legends in the sport!

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Hot Star, Star Sports Tamil from June 22 onwards.

Team India