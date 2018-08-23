Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kabaddi News:- India got shell-shocked as Iran stuns India in semi-finals.

Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.34K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:53 IST

India
Iran pulls off a miracle.

What's the story?

Asian Games gold medal winner and defending World Cup winner, Indian men's kabaddi team got shell-shocked when Iran defeated them by a huge margin of 10 points at the ongoing Asian Games 2018. Iran defeats India by 27-17. This might be the greatest upset in the entire Kabaddi history.

In case you didn't know...

Indian Kabaddi team is currently playing in Asian Games 2018. India was the ultimate favourite in this competition. India had won the Gold medal in all the 7 edition of the competition. India enters the semifinals after winning 3 games and losing 1 match. 

India's hopes of winning 8th Gold Medal will now not be fulfilled.

The heart of the matter

India started the match with a well-balanced squad against Iran and they got the early lead in the match. Indian defense looks well settled in the early half of the match. But with the very strong and indestructible defense, India lead was levelled by Iran team. Both teams were leveled at 9-9 after the first half with Girish Ernank taking 2 points and Iranian defense took 6 points as supper tackle.

After the first half, in the second half, India took the lead once again but Iran countered and took the lead. Iran defense looks extremely well. India's captain Ajay Thakur got injured in the second half of the match. Iran team did not allow Indian players to take the lead. 

Iran team won the match due to their defense. They dominated the second half of the game. This is the First time in Asian games history in which India will not able to win Gold in Asian Games. The whole Iranian defense was the star of the match.

what's next

After winning this match, Iran will now face South Korea in the final. Iran will not take South Korea easily as South Korea is the Only other team who had defeated India in Kabaddi. 

