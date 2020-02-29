Karnataka men's and women's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship announced

Sukesh Hegde (left), Prashanth Kumar Rai (center), and Pavan TR (right)

The Karnataka Rajya Amateur Kabaddi Association have announced their 12-member men's and women's squad for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The mega-event is scheduled to begin from 2nd March till 6th March 2020 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Prolific players Jeeva Kumar, K. Prapanjan, and Shabeer Bappu are some notable names, who have been omitted from the squads this year. The association has named a young line-up this time, with former UP Yoddha's left corner defender Santhosh BS to lead the men's side as the captain for the upcoming event.

The team will yet again bank on star raiders in Sukesh Hegde and Prashanth Kumar Rai, having played a vital role in the raiding department for the Karnataka team. Former Telugu Titans' raider Rakshith S and Anand V (Bengaluru Bulls) have got recalled to the side as the third raider option in critical situations.

Pavan TR, who played as a right cover defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, will play an immense role in the defense for the squad. However, some new faces could get seen in the left cover and right corner positions this time around. With no Rajaguru Subramanian and Darshan J, the youngsters will have to step up and leave an impression ahead.

Despite winning all of their group stage fixtures in the 66th edition, Karnataka lost their quarter-final fixture against defending champions Indian Railways by 53-42. They'll be aiming to better their record and claim the national honors this time around.

In the women's division, Karnataka didn't participate in the 66th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held in Patna last year. With the aim of a decent campaign this time, experienced veteran TM Pallavi has been named as the captain for the women's team in the upcoming 67th Senior Nationals.

Here are the men's and women's squad for Karnataka in the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Men's Team:

Sukesh Hegde, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rakshith S, Santhosh BS (C), Pavan TR, Anand V, Prathap S, Muniraju BS, Divisha Bollaje, Rathan KA, H Hunashyal, and Mallikarjun Jakanur

Women's Team:

Pooja L, Sumitha UM, TM Pallavi (C), Nisarga NV, Megna J Kotian, Bhagya Bharamgoudra, Ishwarya S, Harshini, Chaithra B, Neetha S, Kumari and Deepika KC

