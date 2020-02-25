Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 1 Kabaddi schedule, when and where to watch and live stream details

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview

SHARE

The kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020 is set to begin on the sixth day.

The sixth day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the commencement of the Kabaddi competition at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A total of 13 universities across India are present at the event, with teams competing against each other for the top honors.

A total of 189 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the men's and women's competitions. Eight teams have been classified into two groups in both the men's and women's categories, with the top two teams from each group making it to the knockout rounds.

The knockout rounds will decide the medalists, with the winners claiming a gold medal and the runners-up settling for a silver medal.

The event will feature plenty of players from the Pro Kabaddi League. The Maharshi Dayanand University from Rohtak will be the side to watch out for as they also won the recent All India Inter-University Men's Kabaddi Championship in Shimla.

MDU, Rohtak will feature the likes of Mohit Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls), Surender Gill (UP Yoddha), Vinay, and Sunil Narwal (Haryana Steelers).

On the other hand, Sushil Gulia (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans) are the top-names representing Haryana's Kurukshetra University this year.

The Kabaddi competition promises to be filled with excitement this year and it will also provide an opportunity for newcomers to make a name for themselves ahead of the upcoming Senior Nationals and the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi.

Here is the schedule of Day 1 of the kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Schedule, 26th February

3:00 PM - MD University- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Men)

Advertisement

3:00 PM - HP University- Red vs Mangalore University- Blue (Women)

4:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs Hemchand Yadav University- Red (Women)

4:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Blue vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Red (Men)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University- Red vs. University of Kota- Blue (Men)

5:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Red vs Mumbai University- Blue (Women)

When & Where To Watch:

The Kabaddi event of Khelo India University Games 2020 will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, and DD Sports. Action can also be streamed online on Hotstar.