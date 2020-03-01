Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 5 Kabaddi finals | Schedule, where to watch and live stream details

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview

SHARE

Kabaddi competition in Khelo India Games underway

The fifth and final day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the finals of both categories on 1st March 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The men's summit clash will feature the top two teams of the division - Kurukshetra University from Haryana and Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University. While the former has been a dominant side thus far comprising of young and talented players from Haryana, GND University - with the likes of Neeraj Narwal and Rajnish have remained unbeaten in the entire competition thus far.

With some exciting names taking to the mat from both teams, this encounter promises to be a clash between two top-class raiding units.

Also Read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Kabaddi Day 4 semi-finals results roundup - Kurukshetra University & GNDU Amritsar qualify for the men's gold medal match

In the women's division, Himachal Pradesh University have asserted their dominance in the competition with a well-balanced squad and have registered lop-sided wins in almost each of their matches till now. Despite losing their group-stage fixture on the second day, the MDU Rohtak women's team scripted a comeback and booked their spot in the final.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Schedule: 1st March

01:05 PM: Kurukshetra University - Haryana vs. Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar (Men's Final)

01:55 PM: Himachal Pradesh University - Shimla vs. Maharshi Dayanand University - Haryana (Women's Final)

When and where to watch

Only the men's final between Kurukshetra University and Guru Nanak Dev University of the Kabaddi competition will be televised from 01:00 PM IST. Khelo India University Games 2020 is currently being broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, and DD Sports. Action can also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for the updates of the kabaddi competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020, results, schedule, medal tally, and many more.