Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 1 results roundup - Shivaji University upsets MDU Rohtak in the curtain-raiser

Kabaddi competition in KIUG 2020 underway

The inaugural day of the Kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020 kick-started with six exhilarating encounters that took place in Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. While the pre-favorites MDU, Rohtak suffered an upset loss against Shivaji University in the men's division, the likes of Himachal Pradesh and Kurukshetra University registered one-sided wins on Day 1.

Led by emerging raiders Sourabh Patil and Shubham Patil - Shivaji University consolidated an all-out against Maharshi Dayanand University early as the half-time score read 15-08. MDU scored as much as ten bonus points in the match, but Shivaji University kept the lead intact and registered a surprising victory with two all-outs in the second half to win by 38-22.

Guru Nanak Dev University from Punjab edged out Choudhari Bansal University by a margin of 42-39, despite trailing by two points early in the first half. The men's action concluded with the fixture between Mangalore University and the University of Kota, as the former registered four all-outs in the game to gain the victory with the scoreline 61-33.

In the women's division, Himachal Pradesh University with Nidhi Sharma and Shilpa Bhardwaj defeated Mangalore University by 43-21. The women from MDU Rohtak had a remarkable start - leading by three points in the first half and winning the encounter against Hemchand Yadav University by 40-31. Kurukshetra University registered a mammoth 25-pointer difference against Mumbai University, as the former started their campaign on a high note by 43-18.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Results, 26th February

Match 1: Shivaji University defeated Maharshi Dayanand University 38-22 (Pool A Men)

Match 2: HP University defeated Mangalore University 43-21 (Pool A Women)

Match 3: MD University defeated Hemchand Yadav University 40-31 (Pool B Women)

Match 4: Guru Nanak University defeated Choudhary Bansilal University 42-39 (Pool B Men)

Match 5: Mangalore University defeated University of Kota 61-33 (Pool A Men)

Match 6: Kurukshetra University defeated Mumbai University 43-18 (Pool A Women)

